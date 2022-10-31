'A force of nature': Toronto realtor Lillian Adamakis killed in tragic car accident

A well-known and well-liked Toronto realtor has been killed in a tragic car accident.

Lillian Adamakis, who was 73, died after reportedly falling from a moving vehicle in a parking lot outside Toronto Western Hospital the morning of Friday, Oct. 28.

Keller Williams Advantage Realty, Brokerage, located on Queen Street East in Leslieville, shared the news of Adamakis’ death on social media Friday.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved colleague, Lillian Adamakis earlier today,” the post read.

Adamakis’ niece Courtney Farquhar also posted on Facebook about her aunt’s sudden and unexpected death.

“We are beyond sad and shocked,” she wrote in the brief note.

Dozens of people have since commented on that post, calling Adamakis’ death “devastating,” “unbelievable to process,” and “beyond tragic.”

Many wrote about their fondness for the long-time Riverdale resident, who was affectionately known as ‘Diamond Lil’.

One woman said Adamakis “lived her life with gusto and was a perfect example to all who knew her.”

“Life will absolutely not be the same without Lill’s brilliance,” wrote another.

Another friend called Adamakis an “incredibly vibrant soul.”

“I always marvelled at her grace; her poised style; her abundant laugh and glorious smile; her kindness and her wisdom,” she wrote.

Julie Kinnear, a fellow realtor and friend, said she loved Adamakis from the first day they met several years ago.

“She was magnetizing and energizing with such zest and determination. A force of nature. Always made me feel special,” Kinnear wrote on social media.

Colleague Suzanne Lewis called Adamakis “the whole package.”

“… the thunder, the lightning, the rainbows and the sunshine. When I first started in real estate, Lillian gave me many opportunities to learn from her. I was grateful to stand so close to the sun and absorb her knowledge,” she shared.

Penelope Long, chair of The Hunger Project Canada, served on the charitable organization’s board with Adamakis for eight years and considered her a dear friend. Adamakis actually donated and volunteered with the charity for more than three decades.

“(Lillian) had a huge compassionate heart. For me, she was an amazing force. She loved life,” Long wrote on Facebook.

“She so loved her family, both the biological ones and the ones she adopted (and who adopted her), dear friends, and the friendships she created with long-time clients. I love you Lillian Adamakis. Thank you for being in my life, and sharing a common vision of a world that works for everyone.”

Well-known Toronto realtor Lillian Adamakis was killed in a car accident on Friday, Oct. 28 outside Toronto Western Hospital. (Facebook photo)

Adamakis, who is survived by her sister Tasi (Norm), her three nieces Courtney, Stacey, Adrienne, several cousins, and many dear friends, was someone who gave back to her community. Over the years, she supported local Children’s Breakfast Clubs, the Riverdale Share Concert, and the Red Door Family Shelter among other causes.

Her family is asking anyone who wants to honour her memory to make a donation to The Hunger Project Canada.

In recent years, Adamakis devoted much of her time to travelling. She especially enjoyed summer cottage trips to Muskoka and often visited Greece and San Miguel de Allende, Mexico.

A Celebration of Life for Adamakis is currently in the works. Details about when and where that gathering will take place are not yet available.

Toronto police, meanwhile, continue to investigate the incident that took her life.

Police said a woman drove to the entrance of Toronto Western Hospital’s parking area around 6:30 a.m. last Friday and somehow lost control of her vehicle when she opened her door to access the gate. The vehicle’s driver suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

At the time of the accident, Adamakis was on her way to visit her ex-husband and close friend, Steen, who had been ill for some time and was receiving treatment at the west-end hospital.

Anyone with security or dash camera footage from the area or incident is being asked to contact Traffic Services at 416-808-1900, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.