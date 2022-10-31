'A force of nature': Toronto realtor Lillian Adamakis killed in tragic car accident
A well-known and well-liked Toronto realtor has been killed in a tragic car accident.
Lillian Adamakis, who was 73, died after reportedly falling from a moving vehicle in a parking lot outside Toronto Western Hospital the morning of Friday, Oct. 28.
Keller Williams Advantage Realty, Brokerage, located on Queen Street East in Leslieville, shared the news of Adamakis’ death on social media Friday.
“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved colleague, Lillian Adamakis earlier today,” the post read.
Adamakis’ niece Courtney Farquhar also posted on Facebook about her aunt’s sudden and unexpected death.
“We are beyond sad and shocked,” she wrote in the brief note.
Dozens of people have since commented on that post, calling Adamakis’ death “devastating,” “unbelievable to process,” and “beyond tragic.”
Many wrote about their fondness for the long-time Riverdale resident, who was affectionately known as ‘Diamond Lil’.
One woman said Adamakis “lived her life with gusto and was a perfect example to all who knew her.”
“Life will absolutely not be the same without Lill’s brilliance,” wrote another.
Another friend called Adamakis an “incredibly vibrant soul.”
“I always marvelled at her grace; her poised style; her abundant laugh and glorious smile; her kindness and her wisdom,” she wrote.
Julie Kinnear, a fellow realtor and friend, said she loved Adamakis from the first day they met several years ago.
“She was magnetizing and energizing with such zest and determination. A force of nature. Always made me feel special,” Kinnear wrote on social media.
Colleague Suzanne Lewis called Adamakis “the whole package.”
“… the thunder, the lightning, the rainbows and the sunshine. When I first started in real estate, Lillian gave me many opportunities to learn from her. I was grateful to stand so close to the sun and absorb her knowledge,” she shared.
Penelope Long, chair of The Hunger Project Canada, served on the charitable organization’s board with Adamakis for eight years and considered her a dear friend. Adamakis actually donated and volunteered with the charity for more than three decades.
“(Lillian) had a huge compassionate heart. For me, she was an amazing force. She loved life,” Long wrote on Facebook.
“She so loved her family, both the biological ones and the ones she adopted (and who adopted her), dear friends, and the friendships she created with long-time clients. I love you Lillian Adamakis. Thank you for being in my life, and sharing a common vision of a world that works for everyone.”
Well-known Toronto realtor Lillian Adamakis was killed in a car accident on Friday, Oct. 28 outside Toronto Western Hospital. (Facebook photo)
Adamakis, who is survived by her sister Tasi (Norm), her three nieces Courtney, Stacey, Adrienne, several cousins, and many dear friends, was someone who gave back to her community. Over the years, she supported local Children’s Breakfast Clubs, the Riverdale Share Concert, and the Red Door Family Shelter among other causes.
Her family is asking anyone who wants to honour her memory to make a donation to The Hunger Project Canada.
In recent years, Adamakis devoted much of her time to travelling. She especially enjoyed summer cottage trips to Muskoka and often visited Greece and San Miguel de Allende, Mexico.
A Celebration of Life for Adamakis is currently in the works. Details about when and where that gathering will take place are not yet available.
Toronto police, meanwhile, continue to investigate the incident that took her life.
Police said a woman drove to the entrance of Toronto Western Hospital’s parking area around 6:30 a.m. last Friday and somehow lost control of her vehicle when she opened her door to access the gate. The vehicle’s driver suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
At the time of the accident, Adamakis was on her way to visit her ex-husband and close friend, Steen, who had been ill for some time and was receiving treatment at the west-end hospital.
Anyone with security or dash camera footage from the area or incident is being asked to contact Traffic Services at 416-808-1900, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Texts show feds planning communications strategy before 'Freedom Convoy' arrival
Newly released text messages show how the federal government was planning its communications strategy before the arrival of 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Ottawa back in late January.
Five Canadian UFO cases that caused a federal response, including scrambling fighter jets
While the Canadian government and military usually don't respond to reports of unidentified flying objects, there have been some recent exceptions, including cases where CF-18 fighter jets were scrambled.
Alleged Paul Pelosi attacker charged with assault and attempted kidnapping
The man alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was charged on Monday with federal counts of assault and attempted kidnapping.
Saskatchewan premier apologizes after killer invited to throne speech
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he is offering an 'unequivocal apology' after legislature member Lyle Stewart invited a notorious killer to watch the government's speech from the throne last week.
BREAKING | Parents and son from Greater Sudbury die in murder-suicide, police confirm
Police in Sudbury, Ont., confirmed Monday the three people found dead inside a Coniston area home died as a result of a murder-suicide.
Ontario education workers announce mass walkout amid back-to-work legislation
A union representing tens of thousands of school support workers is vowing to hold a province-wide day of protest on Friday, even as the government formally tables legislation intended to block them from striking.
CTV News Special | 50 years after his mother was expelled from Uganda, Omar Sachedina returns to her village
Fifty years ago, Omar Sachedina’s mother was expelled from Uganda along with tens of thousands of other Asians. This summer, she returned to her village for the first time. Omar recounts, in his own words, the emotional return to his mother’s homeland on CTVNews.ca.
B.C. announces new payment model for family doctors
The B.C. government has announced a new payment model for family doctors that officials hope will help address some of the trouble attracting and retaining physicians in the province.
Body of missing one-month-old baby found in Laval, Que. river
Laval police said the body of a one-month-old baby boy who went missing in a river off the northern shore of Laval, Que. has been found. The baby's body was found late Monday morning in the Rivière des Mille Îles after the child's mother's vehicle plunged into the water last Friday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Body of missing one-month-old baby found in Laval, Que. river
Laval police said the body of a one-month-old baby boy who went missing in a river off the northern shore of Laval, Que. has been found. The baby's body was found late Monday morning in the Rivière des Mille Îles after the child's mother's vehicle plunged into the water last Friday afternoon.
-
Offenbach rocker John McGale has died in a car crash on his birthday
Canadian guitarist, flutist, saxophonist and singer John McGale has died after crashing his car in Lacolle, Que. on Sunday.
-
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC | The Lafontaine Tunnel closure starts today. Here's what you need to know
The Lafontaine Tunnel, linking the Island of Montreal to the South Shore, will be partially closed for the next three years as of Monday. The City of Montreal has acknowledged it will make for "significant repercussions" in the metropolis, and commuters are likely using more colourful language. Here's what you need to know to get around the city once the work starts.
London
-
Ontario education workers announce mass walkout amid back-to-work legislation
A union representing tens of thousands of school support workers is vowing to hold a province-wide day of protest on Friday, even as the government formally tables legislation intended to block them from striking.
-
Multiple people in life-threatening condition after Hwy 401 crash
Highway 401 eastbound has reopened after a serious crash that saw seven people transported to hospital.
-
Child porn charges laid in London, Ont.
A London man is charged after an investigation by the Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE). According to police, a 21-year-old was arrested after a search warrant was used at a home on King Street where electronic devices were seized.
Kitchener
-
Multiple people in life-threatening condition after Hwy 401 crash
Highway 401 eastbound has reopened after a serious crash that saw seven people transported to hospital.
-
Multiple stations responding to Cambridge fire
The Cambridge Fire Department says four stations are responding to a townhouse fire on Schlueter Street.
-
Ontario education workers announce mass walkout amid back-to-work legislation
A union representing tens of thousands of school support workers is vowing to hold a province-wide day of protest on Friday, even as the government formally tables legislation intended to block them from striking.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Parents and son from Greater Sudbury die in murder-suicide, police confirm
Police in Sudbury, Ont., confirmed Monday the three people found dead inside a Coniston area home died as a result of a murder-suicide.
-
Carnegie Foundation honours Kirkland Lake. Ont., man who rescued drowning girl
Alec Daviau of Kirkland Lake has been named a Carnegie Hero, one of 17 people in North America to receive the honour for 2022.
-
Sudbury Wolves fire head coach
It's only two months into the season and the Sudbury Wolves OHL hockey team are making a coaching change.
Ottawa
-
Ornge air ambulance struck with lasers twice while transporting patient
An Ottawa-based air ambulance was struck by lasers twice when transporting a patient to the hospital last week.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Absolutely not': ex-chief Sloly on whether he was looking to assign blame for convoy protests
A lawyer for the Ottawa police suggested Monday that former chief Peter Sloly was concerned about losing his job -- and was already looking for someone else to blame -- several days into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests that gridlocked the capital city last winter.
-
Ottawa police investigating death of elderly woman
Ottawa police say two people are in custody after the death of an elderly woman in the city’s east end on Monday.
Windsor
-
Ontario education workers announce mass walkout amid back-to-work legislation
A union representing tens of thousands of school support workers is vowing to hold a province-wide day of protest on Friday, even as the government formally tables legislation intended to block them from striking.
-
Chatham-Kent police charge two drivers for stunt driving on Highway 401
Chatham-Kent police say officers have charged two drivers with stunt drivers within four hours, each clocked going at least 70 km/h over the posted limit.
-
Babies dress up for Halloween in Windsor Regional Hospital's NICU
The littliest mermaid, pumpkin and superheroes celebrated their first Halloween at Windsor Regional Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) Monday.
Barrie
-
Highway 10 in Mono closed for several hours after deadly multi-vehicle collision
A multi-vehicle collision on Highway 10 in the Town of Mono killed one person and sent another to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
-
Simcoe Muskoka Catholic board asks parents to prepare for possible school closures
The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic school board encourages parents to explore alternate arrangements for students in the event of a strike by educational workers.
-
Ontario education workers announce mass walkout amid back-to-work legislation
A union representing tens of thousands of school support workers is vowing to hold a province-wide day of protest on Friday, even as the government formally tables legislation intended to block them from striking.
Atlantic
-
Three charged after woman reportedly held against her will in Harrietsfield, N.S.
Three people are in custody as Halifax Regional Police investigate the alleged forcible confinement of a woman in Harrietsfield.
-
Portapique survivor of N.S. mass shooting dies
A man who survived the mass shooting in Portapique, N.S., in April 2020 has died suddenly.
-
Dalhousie students walk out in support of striking university workers
Students at Dalhousie University in Halifax walked out of classes at noon Monday in support of unionized school employees on strike.
Calgary
-
Suspended sentence for Calgary woman who left body of newborn daughter in dumpster
An Alberta judge has handed a suspended sentence to the mother of a baby found dead in a Calgary dumpster on Christmas Eve in 2017, despite the Crown's request that she serve up to six months.
-
Calgary police seek suspects wearing jerseys during Mount Pleasant break-and-enter
Calgary police are looking for information on a break-and-enter in the community of Mount Pleasant earlier this year where both of the suspects were potentially wearing Flames jerseys.
-
'Money for free': Critics warn proposed Alberta well cleanup plan a royalty giveaway
Critics fear Alberta's new United Conservative premier is preparing to bring in a program that would use billions of dollars in taxpayer-funded royalty breaks to subsidize energy companies to fulfil their legal duty and clean up old wells.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg ties homicide record as police investigate man's death
Winnipeg police said it is investigating a man's death as a homicide, which ties the number of homicides in the city in one year at 44.
-
'My stomach just dropped': 1970s muscle car stolen from Winnipeg man's driveway
A Winnipeg man is combing through his neighbourhood, trying to find his vintage muscle car that was stolen from his driveway early Monday morning.
-
Texts show feds planning communications strategy before 'Freedom Convoy' arrival
Newly released text messages show how the federal government was planning its communications strategy before the arrival of 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Ottawa back in late January.
Vancouver
-
B.C. announces new payment model for family doctors
The B.C. government has announced a new payment model for family doctors that officials hope will help address some of the trouble attracting and retaining physicians in the province.
-
This year's Santa Claus parade is cancelled in Vancouver
Santa Claus won’t be coming to town this year – at least not to Vancouver for the annual parade.
-
Ghostly presence detected aboard Metro Vancouver steamship
The Samson V was a steam-powered sternwheeler from 1937-1980 before it was decommissioned on Halloween and turned into a museum.
Edmonton
-
'Money for free': Critics warn proposed Alberta well cleanup plan a royalty giveaway
Critics fear Alberta's new United Conservative premier is preparing to bring in a program that would use billions of dollars in taxpayer-funded royalty breaks to subsidize energy companies to fulfil their legal duty and clean up old wells.
-
Man facing arson charges in connection to Molotov cocktail attacks at southeast Edmonton store
A man faces several charges after allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at a southeast Edmonton Indian restaurant twice.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: October ends, and so does the warm streak
Find your warmer coats, you're gonna need them this week.