'A band aid': Toronto-area community groups help asylum seekers find shelter
The Ethiopian Association in the Greater Toronto Area was not set up to provide shelter support, but the head of the organization said that when dozens of asylum seekers began showing up at its door seeking help, it had to adjust.
Meserat Demeke said that between late May and mid-June, at least 200 Ethiopian migrants approached the organization's office in Toronto's east end, saying they needed help accessing food and somewhere to sleep.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
"I think we picked up about 40 people that day," Demeke told The Canadian Press, recalling the day of May 25, when the association began assisting unhoused Ethiopian migrants in Toronto. She said she personally hosted a dozen people in her home that night.
The following day, as word spread that the association was helping refugee claimants find shelter, more people began turning up at its door.
"Then more people are coming and coming. We were sitting here until 12 o'clock at night trying to find somewhere to put them. That was a very tiring process," Demeke said.
In late May, Toronto's Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie sounded an initial alarm over the rise in refugee claimants seeking beds in Toronto's shelters, noting the numbers had grown by 500 per cent over the past 20 months.
She said Toronto's severely overstretched shelter resources could not cope with demand and that asylum seekers looking for beds in over-capacity city facilities would be referred to federal programs effective June 1.
Meserat Demeke (centre right) President of the Ethiopian Association in the GTA poses with colleagues (left to right) Netsanet Alem, Tsedey Gashe and Mawordi Mohamed, in their Toronto offices, on Wednesday July 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The city has seen asylum seekers sleeping on the sidewalks in recent weeks, unable to get a space in the shelter system.
Shortly after taking office last month, Mayor Olivia Chow called the situation "a crisis," and echoed McKelvie's call for Toronto to urgently get more support.
The federal government then announced nearly $100 million in funding for asylum seeker shelter support.
This week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it was "unacceptable" that, in Canada, "vulnerable asylum-claimants" have to sleep on the streets, but stressed the solution required co-ordination with all levels of government.
Demeke suggested the fact that many asylum seekers in need of shelter are from countries in Africa may have contributed to what she called government inaction.
"Can you imagine if they were European immigrants on (the) street sleeping? Would they be quiet?" she said.
The Ethiopian association has rented a long-term Airbnb for just under $8,000 a month and rented another residential unit in Oshawa, Ont., to house several dozen recent asylum seekers, Demeke said.
The owner of the units, himself a former refugee, has given the association a discount, Demeke explained.
The Ethiopian association has also distributed food and other necessities like feminine hygiene products and transit passes, Demeke said, adding that it deserved to be reimbursed by the city or other levels of government for costs incurred so far.
Outside the Ethiopian community, other institutions have warned that their efforts to help asylum seekers have strained scarce resources.
The Black-led Revivaltime Tabernacle church said it has sheltered as many as 200 people on cots in its basement.
Speaking to reporters on July 28, when Chow visited the church, Pastor Judith James said accommodating such large numbers of people had sent utility bills skyrocketing, and undermined the congregation's ability to serve its community by putting events like long-planned weddings in jeopardy.
"We're asking those who have the power to make change," James said.
At the same press conference, Pastor Eddie Jjumba of Dominion Church International Toronto, said his congregation had sheltered as many as 250 people in a building across the street.
"But it's not a solution," Jjumba said. "It's a band aid."
The City of Toronto said that, along with community leaders, it had "escalated" efforts to respond to the urgent shelter needs of asylum seekers.
"We extend our sincere thanks for the leadership and mobilization of many community groups and faith organizations in Toronto," the city's shelter, support and housing administration wrote in a statement this week.
"We are engaged in ongoing discussions with many of these community and faith organizations to see how the city will continue working with these groups."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2023.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Mark Margolis, 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul' actor, dead at 83
Mark Margolis, a veteran actor known for his performances on 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul,' has died.
Health Canada approves first RSV vaccine for seniors
Health Canada has approved the first vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) for adults age 60 and over, manufacturer GSK says.
Nagorno-Karabakh: Canada says Armenians face 'deteriorating humanitarian situation'
The Canadian government is again blaming Azerbaijan for escalating tensions in its Nagorno-Karabakh region, saying it is concerned about the 'deteriorating humanitarian situation' for Armenians living in that region.
'There simply aren't enough people': Canada's shortage of anesthesiologists contributing to surgical backlog, group says
Canada’s surgical backlog cannot be cleared without enough anesthesiologists, who are essential for surgeries, the former chair of Ontario’s Anesthesiologists warns.
Guatemala-based group extends hand on First Nations' residential school searches
A Guatemala-based forensic anthropology organization is extending its hand to Indigenous peoples in Canada looking to potentially recover remains of children on the grounds of former residential schools.
After 26 years, authorities identify woman whose remains were found along Gilgo Beach parkway
Law enforcement authorities said Friday they have identified a woman whose remains were found as far back as 1996 in different spots along the Long Island coast, some of them near the Gilgo Beach locations of bodies investigators believe were left by a serial killer.
B.C. wildfires: Some residents refuse to evacuate lakefront community only accessible by boat
Boats are the only means of escaping a small lakefront community in B.C.'s Shuswap that's being threatened by the raging East Adams Lake wildfire – but a handful of residents are testing their luck and staying home, despite an evacuation order issued late Wednesday.
Telus announces 6,000-person layoff
Telus Corp. says it is cutting 6,000 jobs. The cuts were made with 'a very heavy heart' and prompted by the 'evolving regulatory, competitive and macroeconomic environment,' the company's president and chief executive, said.
Key takeaways from Trump's arraignment in the special counsel's election subversion case
Former U.S. President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty in a Washington, DC, federal courthouseto federal criminal charges stemming from his plots to overturn the 2020 election, in a 27-minute proceeding where the first flashes of the defence’s tactics emerged.
Montreal
-
After serious collision in Italy, woman stuck on surgery wait list in Montreal
A family vacation in the Italian countryside quickly turned into a nightmare for Maggie Dunphy after she crashed her rented Vespa in the middle of the road and shattered several bones. The Montreal resident says her nightmare was made worse, however, by Quebec's health-care system after returning home to get proper treatment.
-
New Montreal summer camp helps Ukrainian refugee children integrate in Quebec
A free, new summer camp is aiming to help Ukrainian refugee children and their families settle in Montreal.
-
Montreal home sales on pace with last July, above historical average
The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says July's Montreal home sales were little changed from a year ago but remained above the historical average for this time of year.
London
-
Highway 401 reopens following crash
OPP and EMS in Elgin County are on the scene in the eastbound lanes at Graham Road after a two-vehicle collision.
-
OPP investigating double fatal crash
Oxford OPP, EMS and Norwich fire responded to the single-vehicle crash on Cornell Road north east of Tillsonburg.
-
Here's what's open and closed in London the Civic Holiday Monday
With the second long weekend of the summer finally here, Londoners are making plans for how they want to spend time with friends and family. As a statutory holiday, some businesses and city services will be operating but others won’t be, so here’s a full list of what’s open and closed in the Forest City this Civic Holiday Monday.
Kitchener
-
Former Kitchener neurologist addresses specific sexual assault allegations during trial
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexually assaulting dozens of female patients is now reacting to each of the allegations from the stand of his trial.
-
Montour celebrates Stanley Cup final appearance in Six Nations
Six Nations celebrated NHL hometown hero Brandon Montour Thursday evening.
-
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church transforms into affordable housing in Kitchener
It’s a unique project in an unlikely space – an empty church in Kitchener is being transformed into affordable housing.
Northern Ontario
-
American man fined $45K for altering shoreline on Georgian Bay property
Making unauthorized changes to the shoreline of a waterfront property in northern Ontario has cost another man thousands of dollars in fines.
-
Kirkland Lake deaths ruled a homicide, victims identified
Two people who died last week in Kirkland Lake were victims of homicide, Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Thursday along with their identities.
-
Sudbury police charge 2, seize $271K in narcotics at Flour Mill home
A Sudbury woman and southern Ont. man have been charged and released from custody following a drug raid at a Flour Mill home that revealed $271,000 in narcotics, police say.
Ottawa
-
Cleanup underway after tornado hits Ottawa's south end
The cleanup is underway in Ottawa's south end after a tornado ripped through the area Thursday evening, damaging homes, properties and trees.
-
Chief William Commanda Bridge opens over the Ottawa River
The Chief William Commanda Bridge is now open for cyclists, runners and walkers, providing a new linking connecting Ottawa and Gatineau.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 4-7
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this holiday weekend.
Windsor
-
WATCH
WATCH | Four suspects wanted in connection to auto theft, fraud
Windsor police are seeking four suspects believed to be involved in the theft of a truck and ensuing fraud purchases in the city.
-
Automated license plate readers leads to arrest in Chatham
A driver in Chatham was arrested after police received an alert that the car’s license plate was linked to a stolen vehicle.
-
Five day comedy festival brewing up laughs in Windsor
In need of a good laugh? A new comedy festival coming to downtown Windsor is sure to get you giggling.
Barrie
-
Barrie citizen alerts police to mens' suspicious behaviour
Two men were checking out cars were spotted by a citizen who called 911.
-
Kempenfest celebrates 51 years on Barrie's waterfront
Sprawled across more than two kilometres of Barrie's waterfront, the annual event features more than 350 artisans and craft vendors, a midway, and two stages of live music.
-
What's open and running in Barrie on Monday?
On Monday's Civic Holiday Barrie's services could be interrupted or cancelled.
Atlantic
-
Emergency alert delays in West Hants during the Nova Scotia floods
Nearly two hours passed between when firefighters in West Hants believed an emergency alert was needed and when it went out during flash flooding two weeks ago, and dozens of people didn’t receive it.
-
Housing shortage: Nova Scotia invests $1.3 million in provincewide home-sharing app
The provincial government announced today it will spend $1.3 million over two years to expand its partnership with an online home-sharing platform known as Happipad.
-
NB Power says bringing electricity via Atlantic Loop could be cost-prohibitive
New Brunswick's power utility has questioned the viability of the Atlantic Loop energy project because of the potential costs.
Calgary
-
Boat stolen from Calgary home could be lake bound, police warn
Calgary police are asking the public for help locating a boat stolen from a home in Bowness earlier this week.
-
Victim of Calgary shooting arrives at hospital with gunshot wound
Calgary police are investigating a shooting that happened in the community of Southview on Friday.
-
Alberta's unemployment rises in July as Calgary, Edmonton remain stable
Alberta's unemployment rate rose four-tenths of a percentage point in July with more people searching for work.
Winnipeg
-
'Lost our biggest customer': Manitoba alcohol makers struggle as Liquor Mart labour dispute drags on
The ongoing labour dispute between Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) and union workers took a new direction Thursday as hundreds of MGEU members rallied at the steps of the Manitoba Legislature, demanding wage increases as part of a new contract.
-
Man found dead following house fire: WPS
The Winnipeg Police Service says a man was found dead following a house fire on Thursday night in the Tyndall Park neighbourhood.
-
Winnipeg man arrested for theft, causing disturbance on Via Rail train
A Winnipeg man is facing theft and mischief charges after allegedly causing a disturbance on a Via Rail train ride.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver police investigate serious assault in Granville Entertainment District
A serious assault in downtown Vancouver is under investigation, police confirmed Friday.
-
Wildfire impact on B.C. tourism varies by region – and by visibility of flames
British Columbia's record wildfire season has affected travel bookings in some areas, but other regions have seen continued tourism demand despite their proximity to active blazes.
-
3 race horses died in Vancouver within 2-week span in July: B.C. Ministry of Public Safety
Three race horses died and another was injured during competitions in Vancouver last month, according to B.C.’s Ministry of Public Safety.
Edmonton
-
Health Canada approves first RSV vaccine for seniors
Health Canada has approved the first vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) for adults age 60 and over, manufacturer GSK says.
-
Telus announces 6,000-person layoff
Telus Corp. says it is cutting 6,000 jobs. The cuts were made with 'a very heavy heart' and prompted by the 'evolving regulatory, competitive and macroeconomic environment,' the company's president and chief executive, said.
-
Alberta's unemployment rises in July as Calgary, Edmonton remain stable
Alberta's unemployment rate rose four-tenths of a percentage point in July with more people searching for work.