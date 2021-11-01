TORONTO -- About 99 per cent of City of Toronto employees have provided proof of their vaccination status, with about 94 per cent saying they have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a news release issued Monday afternoon, at least 31,742 Toronto employees—or 99 per cent—have submitted their vaccination status. Of those staff, 29,899 are fully vaccinated.

An additional 1,064 employees have received one dose of a vaccine.

City staff were told they had to provide proof that they were fully vaccinated by Oct. 30. Those who are either unvaccinated or have not provided proof of at least one dose will be required to meet with their supervisor to review their status.

Employees may also be suspended for up to six weeks without pay.

According to the city, 408 employees have reported that they are unvaccinated while 356 individuals completed the paperwork but chose not to disclose their status.

An additional 533 people have yet to fill out a vaccination disclosure form.

"The city has focused on educating unvaccinated staff and encouraging them to get vaccinated as soon as possible," officials said, adding that an online training module was made available to staff in September and that targeted education sessions and vaccination clinics were offered.

"While the number of staff who have not received a complete COVID-19 vaccine course is low, the City is working to assess anticipated service level impacts arising from the potential staff suspensions and terminations in accordance with the policy."

The city has said that staff members who do not provide proof of being fully vaccinated by Dec. 13, their employment will be terminated for cause.

"As the largest employer in Toronto, the city is taking a leadership role in making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for its workforce and is meeting its obligations under the Occupational Health and Safety Act to take every precaution reasonable to protect employees from workplace hazards, including COVID-19," officials said in a statement.

The city added that staff who are not able to get a COVID-19 vaccine under a "protected ground set out in the Ontario Human Rights Code" will be entitled to an exemption.