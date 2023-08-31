93-year-old SUV driver dies after colliding with tractor-trailer in York region

A 93-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Vaughan Thursday morning.

The collision happened on Jane Street near the exit ramp from westbound Highway 407 just before 10 a.m

York Regional Police said a Jeep Compass got off the highway and was driving onto Jane Street when it crashed into a northbound 18-wheel tractor-trailer.

The force of the collision resulted in the truck flipping onto its side, police said.

The driver of the Jeep, a 93-year-old man, was extracted from the vehicle and rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man's identity has not been released.

Meanwhile, the truck driver was uninjured. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Police are asking motorists who witnessed the crash or have video footage to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.