

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 911 communications operator has been honoured for her part in the rescue of two men from a flooded elevator in the city’s west-end last summer.

Tania Tiller said she came into work for her night shift on Aug. 7, 2018 and immediately went to the phones, as there was a flood that no one was expecting. In a matter of hours, about a months-worth of rain fell on Toronto.

One of the first calls she took came from two men who were trapped inside an elevator in the basement of a building near Alliance Avenue and Rockcliffe Boulevard.

“They said they were trapped in the elevator and the water was slowly rising. I asked, could they hit the emergency button, could they pry the doors open?”

Tiller said that the fire department was busy with other calls so they dispatched Toronto police officers to the scene.

“The water was at their waist and they were standing on the hand rails,” she said. “It became much more dire as the time went on.”

Tiller said that she tried to reassure the two men that officers were on the way.

“I was just telling them to keep trying at the doors, to keep yelling for help,” she said. “Someone will be there soon to help you.”

When police officers arrived at the scene, the phone call went silent. Tiller said she learned the outcome of the call the next day after reading about it in the news.

Klever Friere and his coworker Gabriel Otrin took the elevator to a basement garage in the building to move his vehicle after being informed by building staff that the parking area was starting to flood. But once the elevator reached the basement, it started to fill up with water.

The hatch on the top of the elevator was locked, so officers had to feel around in the water and, using two crowbars, pry open separate layers of the elevator door.

Friere told CTV News Toronto previously that by the time police pried open the doors, the water was at his neck.

This week, the constables who pried the elevator door open while treading water were named Officers Of The Year for their efforts.

Last week, Tiller picked up the second of two awards for her contribution.

“I’m actually extremely thankful that she was able to stay on the line with us,” Otrin told CTV News Toronto over the phone.

But Tiller said she was just doing her job, but that phone call was one she won’t likely forget.

“Every phone call is different,” she said. “You really don’t know what you’re going to have when you go into work every day.”

With files from CTV News Toronto's Michelle Dube