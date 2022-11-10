911 calling down for Telus landlines in Hamilton and parts of GTA

Police in Hamilton are warning that some landline users may not currently be able to dial 911 due to an outage that is also affecting parts of the Greater Toronto Area.

Hamilton police issued a warning on Twitter early Thursday morning saying that those using Telus landlines don’t currently have the ability to dial 911.

“According to TELUS at this current time, TELUS landline whether voiceover or hardware IP does not have the ability to call 911,” the police service said in a Tweet. “We have been advised this is a wide spread outage.”

According to the company’s website, the outage has been active since shortly after 1 a.m. and is currently affecting Chatham, Durham, Gananoque, Guelph, Halton, Hamilton, Niagara and Peel.

“Wireline 911 services are experiencing a failure which may result in being unable to call 911 from your landline,” the company said in an online notice.

Police said they have been advised that Telus is working on a solution to the problem.

“Service technicians have been engaged, and investigation is ongoing,” the company said.

There was no immediate word on what caused the outage.