911 call wait times are on the rise in Toronto. Here's why
While driving home from work in Mississauga on the evening of July 27, Zeza Barros came upon a grim scene.
She said she was heading northbound on Dundas Street, near Dixie Road, when she witnessed a collision unfold between a motorcyclist and the driver of a car who was attempting to make a left turn.
Barros said she immediately pulled over and ran to see if she could help the wounded motorcyclist, who had sustained severe injuries.
“It was just horrible what happened to this gentleman,” she told CP24.com.
She said minutes after the crash, at around 6:06 p.m., she tried calling 911.
“I couldn’t get through,” she said. “I kept trying and trying. Normally I mean we know 911 as the number you call and the first ring, somebody is at the other end, answering your call. No one was answering. I was getting a busy signal or I was getting a message that nobody was available.”
As more people arrived on scene, she said they too began to call 911 but were unable to get anyone on the phone.
“I mean we are all in shock of what’s happened and in a panic. We can’t do anything for this gentleman that is laying there and we are all trying to get through to 911,” Barros said.
“I would hang up and redial and get the same thing and hang up and redial.”
She said at the same time she received a call back from 911, about nine minutes later, she could hear fire trucks approaching.
“When they called me… they mentioned multiple other people had called about this incident,” she said.
“All they said is they are on their way.”
The motorcyclist was quickly taken away in an ambulance but police later confirmed that he did not survive the crash.
“He was losing a lot of blood,” Barros said.
Peel police told CP24.com that the first call they received about the crash was at 6:05 p.m., a minute before Barros first called 911. The communications centre answered that call within 66 seconds and emergency crews were immediately dispatched, police said.
“After this first call, the communications centre received calls from nine additional cell phone numbers reporting this collision within a short time frame,” Peel police said.
According to police, between 6 p.m. and 6:15 p.m., the communications centre received 82 calls to 911, which they described as “well above average for this time period.” They said in addition to the crash, they received an “influx of calls regarding other incidents in the region.”
GTA police services seeing influx of 911 calls
In recent months, police services in the GTA have said that they are experiencing a spike in call volumes to their 911 communications centres, including Peel Region.
Peel police said in 2022, there was a 27 per cent increase in 911 calls, marking the “most significant increase in call volumes to date.”
The communications centre receives about 1,800 calls each day and about 40 per cent are “non-legitimate,” or accidental, police said.
Collisions on major roadways often generate numerous calls to 911 in a short period of time.
A spokesperson for Peel Regional Police urged people contacting 911 to stay on the line until the call is answered.
They said when people repeatedly call 911, hang up, and call back, it “quickly creates a bottleneck, which results in call answer delays.”
“If a caller hangs up on 911, they will receive a call back after the call takers have answered all live calls. The hang-up calls go into a secondary queue. It is important for callers to stay on the line and wait for a 911 call taker to answer their call,” the spokesperson said.
Toronto police also said they have been dealing with an increase in 911 call wait times due to an increase in the number of calls to its emergency communications centre.
“As the largest and busiest communications centre in Canada, our 911 call centre receives more than 2 million calls annually, over 1 million of them 911 calls. Like many police services across North America, the Toronto Police Service is experiencing an increase in our 911 wait times,” Toronto police said in a written statement to CP24.com.
“In anticipation of expected increases, we adjust our staffing, but there are events that we cannot anticipate that result in spikes of calls to 911.”
In June, the Toronto Police Service urged people to adjust emergency settings on their mobile devices following an “exponential increase” in accidental 911 calls.
According to police, the service’s 911 call centre, which receives calls to both 911 and its non-emergency line, received about 6,500 calls per day in May, up from 5,200 in 2022. Police said nearly 70 per cent of those were calls to 911 and almost 50 per cent were accidental.
To help free up 911 operators, the Toronto Police Service said it recently introduced text notifications to respond to some hang up calls, asking that the person call back if there is an emergency.
Kerry Murray-Bates, the manager of Toronto's 911 communication centre, said staffing shortages and higher call volumes have led to a “slight rise” in the overall average wait time on 911.
“In January of this year, our average wait time on 911 was 25 seconds,” she told CP24.com. That is up from just 13 seconds in January 2022.
As of Aug. 22, she said the service saw an average wait time of 1:14 seconds for the month, up from 43 seconds last August.
“Summer is a very busy time for us,” she said. “Year-to-date, so far we have an average wait time on 911 of 51 seconds.” The overall average wait time on 911 in 2022 was 36 seconds.
It should be noted that the police service only provided statistics on call wait times for active calls. No information was provided about the average time it takes for operators to call back someone who did not remain on the line.
‘Chronic staffing shortages’ seen across the industry
“We are experiencing, the industry itself is experiencing similar situations regardless of are where you go. We are getting increased call volumes, increased 911 calls to be specific. We are having staffing shortages and difficulty hiring and difficulty recruiting,” Murray-Bates said.
“Then the retention piece. It is really difficult work and we are having difficulty finding people that want to do this work for a longer period of time.”
In a 2021 report by Toronto’s auditor general on 911 call centre operations, there was a recommendation to increase staffing and Toronto police have been working to boost the number of operators at its 911 communications centre.
Operators undergo intensive training for 18 months before they are able to work in the field and Murray-Bates said the service tries to stay on top of recruitment.
She said she will be running a new training session in October as well as two or three more next year. Each of these classes will have 24 trainees, she added.
“The new trainees are not all successful. We are sitting right now at about a 65 per cent success rate. The job is really hard. It is not for everyone,” she said.
“It is very demanding. Our training is long and it is exhausting and there really isn’t a big margin of error because of the work that we do.”
Holly Barkwell, the Canadian Region Director of the National Emergency Number Association (NENA), told CP24.com that Toronto’s experience is not unique.
Agencies around the world have been dealing with “chronic staffing shortages” and increases in call wait times, Barkwell said.
“It was bad before COVID (but) COVID kind of decimated the industry because the demands placed on existing people,” she said.
“In agencies they work in teams of generally four of five people, which are called platoons, and during COVID, if one person in the platoon tested positive then the entire platoon had to isolate, which meant there was an extra burden placed on other staff.”
She said that led to “a lot of burnout” and prompted staff to leave the industry for good.
“Agencies are struggling to fill those positions right now and they were understaffed before,” she added.
This has led to increased wait times, she said.
While NENA’s standards suggest that 90 per cent of 911 calls should be answered in 15 seconds and 95 per cent should be answered in 20 seconds, there are no federal regulations regarding 911 calls in the country.
She said while this has been accepted as a benchmark for most agencies in the country, there are a number of reasons why call takers cannot regularly meet this standard.
“First and foremost is sometimes the volume of calls coming into a centre simply exceeds the capacity of the people that are manning those positions to answer them all in a timely fashion,” she said.
New technology could provide more tools: NENA
Barkwell said 911 communications centres are also hampered by outdated technology.
“One of the issues we have in Canada and in North America is the 911 system is currently operating on an antiquated infrastructure. The current 911 system is operating on 40-plus-year-old technology and it has worked really well but it is obsolete,” she said.
“The country is right now in the midst of switching that technology base which will allow us to add new tools to help.”
She said the situation in the industry is unlikely to improve in the near future.
“From a NENA perspective, we hear from agencies everyday about the challenges that we are facing with staffing, the challenges we are facing with retention and burnout, with trying to keep people in the industry,” Barkwell said.
“All the statistics that we have now suggests that it is going to get worse yet because we haven’t managed to find a model that takes people into account so that we can give them a working environment that meets their needs from a personal and professional perspective. For example, remote work.”
She said there is some hope that working conditions will improve with the new technology platform, which must be rolled out across the country by March 2025.
“By that time, we should be in a better position to start addressing some of these other potential solutions, which will improve service across the board,” she said.
When asked about the length of time Barros waited to receive a call back, both Barkwell and Murray-Bates said that it is uncommon for someone to wait nine minutes.
“It is unusual for that length of time but increased call times are becoming problematic across the board,” Barkwell noted.
Murray-Bates said collisions can often temporarily balloon call wait times for a short period.
“Nine minutes is a long time but having said that, sometimes with a car crash, certainly on a major roadway… one collision can add 100 calls to our queue,” she said.
Speaking to CP24.com, Barros conceded that while her call may not have made a difference to the overall outcome, being able to speak to emergency services on the phone would have helped alleviate some of the panic she was feeling.
“Not to be able to talk to anybody and say this is what’s happening,” she said. “It goes through my mind every night. It’s like, what could we have done?”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CRA still missing targets for call wait times, despite $400-million boost in funding
As of the end of July, the Canada Revenue Agency's call centres were hitting their target of getting to a caller within 15 minutes or less only 31 per cent of the time, despite $400 million in federal funding to improve wait times.
Donald Trump's 'angry' mugshot stays true to his character while fueling campaign spectacle: experts
Donald Trump's deadly stare in his now historic mugshot is all part of his 'tough guy' performance, experts say, as the former U.S. president wastes no time taking advantage of the spectacle of his arrest.
LATEST UPDATES | ‘Preparing for the worst, hoping for the best’: Fire near Hay River, N.W.T. forces evacuation of all remaining people in town
The Northwest Territories government turned its attention to the community of Hay River on Friday as a raging wildfire led to extreme fire behaviour in the region and forced the evacuation of all remaining people, including essential workers, in the town.
At least 168 structures lost or damaged due to Bush Creek East blaze in B.C.'s Shuswap
The massive Bush Creek East wildfire burning in B.C.'s Shuswap has destroyed or damaged at least 168 structures, according to an incomplete survey of impacted communities.
Why are Kleenex tissues leaving Canada? Retail analyst weighs in
As Kleenex tissues exit the Canadian market, the memory of the brand that has become synonymous with tissue products will live on among consumers, a retail expert says.
Former figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont., identified as new mom killed in Melancthon crash
A figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont. has been identified as the 31-year-old woman killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Melancthon Township, north of Shelburne, earlier this week.
Camryn Rogers reacts to winning gold as Canadians sweep hammer throw titles at world championships
Camryn Rogers says she could hardly find the words to describe what it was like when she realized she had won the hammer throw gold at the World Athletic Championships.
Toronto Public Health reports two human cases of West Nile virus
Two people in Toronto have tested positive for the West Nile Virus, the city’s public health agency confirmed Friday.
Ontario government, secondary school teachers' union agree to process to avoid strike
The Ontario government has announced it will enter a process with the province’s secondary school teachers’ union to avoid strikes and keep kids in school, pending a vote by members.
Montreal
-
Senior with Alzheimer's missing for hours after leaving Montreal hospital without family's knowledge
A family is furious after an 82-year-old woman with Alzheimer's went missing from a Montreal hospital for several hours on Friday.
-
'Totally illegal': Montreal family battling with landlord over deposit
A Montreal woman is out hundreds of dollars after she gave a prospective landlord a deposit -- a practice that, unbeknownst to her at the time, is illegal.
-
From singing her songs in the ICU to meeting at Osheaga, quadriplegic teen meets Billie Eilish
For 18-year-old Jen Leitch, her trip to Osheaga was a dream come true as the quadriplegic Ontarian got to meet her hero Billie Eilish, whose music helped her through the hardest part of her life.
London
-
Owen Sound restaurateur Sharif Rahman dies after brutal attack
An Owen Sound man known as a beloved community member and restaurant owner has died one week after a violent assault.
-
London, Ont.’s largest developers enlisted in second search to find homeless hub locations
City hall has a confidential shortlist of potential locations for low barrier hubs that will serve Londoners experiencing homelessness. But that shortlist may be too short.
-
Ontario government, secondary school teachers' union agree to process to avoid strike
The Ontario government has announced it will enter a process with the province’s secondary school teachers’ union to avoid strikes and keep kids in school, pending a vote by members.
Kitchener
-
Local hockey game honours the loss of two GOJHL players
Two local hockey teams, united by tragedy, took to the ice Friday night to honour the memory of Eli Palfreyman, the former Ayr Centennial captain who died in 2022, but also Tyson Downs, the Waterloo Siskins player who died on July 23.
-
'The hardest thing is to lose somebody': Overdose Awareness Day hits close to home for many Waterloo region residents
Families, friends and community members gathered at Cambridge’s Soper Park to advocate for those who have lost their lives to the drug crisis.
-
Ontario government, secondary school teachers' union agree to process to avoid strike
The Ontario government has announced it will enter a process with the province’s secondary school teachers’ union to avoid strikes and keep kids in school, pending a vote by members.
Northern Ontario
-
Former figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont., identified as new mom killed in Melancthon crash
A figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont. has been identified as the 31-year-old woman killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Melancthon Township, north of Shelburne, earlier this week.
-
Northern Ont. father who rescued his abducted son shares his story
It is every parent's worst nightmare: your child has been kidnapped. That nightmare became a reality for a father in Thessalon, east of Sault Ste. Marie, on Aug. 15, when his nine-year-old son went missing.
-
Ontario government, secondary school teachers' union agree to process to avoid strike
The Ontario government has announced it will enter a process with the province’s secondary school teachers’ union to avoid strikes and keep kids in school, pending a vote by members.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa homeowners face tax hike and higher fees for transit, recreation and water services in 2024
The finance and corporate services committee will vote Sept. 5 on the directions to staff for developing the 2024 operating and capital budgets
-
This was Ottawa's busiest photo radar camera in the first six months of 2023
One of Ottawa's newest photo radar cameras caught thousands of drivers speeding in the first six months of the year.
-
Kingston, Ont. prepares for university move-in with threats of fines for rowdy parties
As students return to Kingston's university district, the city says it will be handing out fines for raucous parties.
Windsor
-
'Are you ok?': Windsor couple didn’t realize tree fell on house until neighbour calls
For the second straight day, a powerful storm ripped through Windsor-Essex, leaving downed trees and power lines in its wake.
-
Ontario government, secondary school teachers' union agree to process to avoid strike
The Ontario government has announced it will enter a process with the province’s secondary school teachers’ union to avoid strikes and keep kids in school, pending a vote by members.
-
Motorcyclist dies after crash in east Windsor
Windsor police have confirmed a motorcyclist has died after a collision on the east side of the city.
Barrie
-
Former figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont., identified as new mom killed in Melancthon crash
A figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont. has been identified as the 31-year-old woman killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Melancthon Township, north of Shelburne, earlier this week.
-
Brave act by family friend saves boy's life after car crashes into pedestrians in Orillia, aunt says
A young boy struck by a car alongside his mom, baby sister and family friend while waiting to cross the street in Orillia is on the mend after being airlifted to a children's hospital.
-
Owen Sound restaurateur Sharif Rahman dies after brutal attack
An Owen Sound man known as a beloved community member and restaurant owner has died one week after a violent assault.
Atlantic
-
Canadian Hurricane Centre issues first bulletin on Tropical Storm Franklin
The first official bulletin on Tropical Storm Franklin was released by the Canadian Hurricane Centre at noon on Friday.
-
City upgrades and construction causes summer traffic slowdown in Halifax
According to Mayor Mike Savage, people tell him daily that Halifax will be a nice place once it’s finally finished.
-
Emergency repairs underway to prevent flooding at Cape Breton Legion
The Port Morien Legion is currently undergoing some significant repairs after failures in the sewage system led to multiple floods.
Calgary
-
Beef's high cost: Butchers and buyers struggle with price of cattle cuts; ranchers struggle with ongoing drought conditions
Beef prices have risen to near-record highs, according to food security expert Dr. Sylvain Charlebois from Dalhousie University.
-
Former Calgary resident warns others about rental scam
A former Calgarian is warning others about the pitfalls of rental scams after losing more than $5,000 to a fraudulent landlord while looking for apartments in Vancouver.
-
Alta. Premier Danielle Smith, N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane tour Calgary evacuee centre
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and her N.W.T. counterpart Caroline Cochrane toured Calgary's reception centre for wildfire evacuees and extended their thanks to everyone who is helping with the effort.
Winnipeg
-
Osborne high-rise deemed uninhabitable after rooftop fire
Residents of an apartment building in the River-Osborne neighbourhood that caught fire more than one week ago are now searching for new places to live after the building was deemed unsafe to live in.
-
The cleanup following Thursday's thunderstorm
A Thursday thunderstorm brought more than 100 millimetres (mm) of rain and winds over 100 km/h to parts of southern Manitoba.
-
MPI employees could be on strike next week: Union
Staff members with Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) could be on the picket lines by Monday if a new deal is not reached between the Crown Corporation and the union.
Vancouver
-
At least 168 structures lost or damaged due to Bush Creek East blaze in B.C.'s Shuswap
The massive Bush Creek East wildfire burning in B.C.'s Shuswap has destroyed or damaged at least 168 structures, according to an incomplete survey of impacted communities.
-
Wilson's Landing firefighter recounts losing home amid destructive B.C. wildfire
Arturo Peralta is one of 13 members of the Wilson's Landing Fire Department who lost their homes while battling the McDougall Creek wildfire.
-
B.C. considering reforms to 'eliminate' bad-faith evictions for landlord's use
The B.C. government has acknowledged an ongoing problem with landlord's use of property evictions being carried out under "false pretenses," and is considering reforms to protect renters.
Edmonton
-
LATEST UPDATES
LATEST UPDATES | ‘Preparing for the worst, hoping for the best’: Fire near Hay River, N.W.T. forces evacuation of all remaining people in town
The Northwest Territories government turned its attention to the community of Hay River on Friday as a raging wildfire led to extreme fire behaviour in the region and forced the evacuation of all remaining people, including essential workers, in the town.
-
Alley-oooh! Edmonton's efforts to create plaza paying off for Old Strathcona businesses, residents
A City of Edmonton effort six years in the making to inject life into an Old Strathcona alley is taking root.
-
'I had nothing': South Sudanese refugee shares his story to help raise money for Sign of Hope campaign
South Sudanese refugee Majok Lam spoke Friday for the launch of Catholic Social Services' 2023 Sign of Hope campaign, which aims to raise $2.7 million before December.