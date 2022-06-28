91-year-old woman sexually assaulted in Vaughan last month, police say

Police have released surveillance camera footage of a suspect wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a 91-year-old woman in Vaughan last month.

Police say that the victim was walking with the assistance of a mobility device on a path near Steeles Avenue and Whitney Place at around 4 p.m. on May 13 when she was approached by an unknown male.

It is alleged that the suspect then touched the woman in a sexual manner. Police say that the woman screamed following the assault and the suspect fled the area on foot.

The video released on Tuesday shows a suspect walking somewhat erratically in what appears to be a residential neighbourhood. In it, he can be seen spinning several times as he makes his way down a sidewalk.

Police describe the suspect as a Black male, who is about five-foot-six with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black face mask and black clothing.

“Investigators are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who can identify the suspect to come forward,” York Regional Police said in a news release.

A suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a 91-year-old woman in Vaughan last month is shown in this surveillance camera image. (York Regional Police)