9 Brampton schools placed under hold-and-secure orders after reports of shooting

A total of nine schools have been placed under hold-and-secure orders amid reports of a youth suffering from a possible gunshot wound in a Brampton neighbourhood, police say.

Officers were first dispatched to the Central Park Drive and Grenoble Boulevard area of Brampton at around 11:25 a.m. for a weapons dangerous call.

Police say that the suspect or suspects in the case remains outstanding.

The following schools are currently under hold-and secure orders:

Grenoble PES

Greenbriar PES

Goldcrest PES

Holy Name of Mary CSS

St. Thomas Aquinas

St. Jean Brebeuf CES

Judith Nyman PSS

Chinguacousy PSS

Williams Parkway PES