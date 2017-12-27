

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Police say they have found an 84-year-old man who went missing in the city’s Elia neighbourhood early Wednesday morning.

A staff sergeant from 31 Division said Umberto Ascenzi was last seen at his home in the Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West area at about 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers mounted a large search involving a command post due to his age and the fact that it was as cold as -18 C in the city on Wednesday morning.

He was located in good condition sometime around 10 a.m. Paramedics assessed him at the scene.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said Ascenzi was found near a transit bus that had stopped in the area of Atkinson Avenue and Dundurn Crescent in Vaughan. That area is more than 12 kilometres or a two and a half-hour walk from his home.

The bus driver recongnized him and brought him aboard the bus before calling police.

Sgt. Steve Tedford said he was found with injuries to his fingers, possibly from frostbite.

He said he had contacted Ascenzi's daughter and she was "relieved" that her father was found safe.