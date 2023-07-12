84-year-old man missing since Monday, police have 'great concern for his safety'

Toronto police are looking for an elderly man who’s been missing since the beginning of the week.

Police say Beno, 84, was last seen in the area of Finch Avenue West and Bathurst Street at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

He’s described by police as five-foot-eight, with a medium build and a grey goatee. He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Police said in an email to CP24 they have "great concern for his safety."

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.