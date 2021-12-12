TORONTO -- Toronto police are searching for the driver of an SUV who left the scene after fatally striking a man in Scarborough Sunday evening.

The collision happened in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Allanford Road, east of Birchmount Road, around 7:30 p.m.

Traffic Services Det. Zeeshan Dhukai said a vehicle was travelling east on Sheppard Avenue when it struck a pedestrian, an 82-year-old man, crossing the road.

The man suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dhukai said the vehicle, described as a white SUV with front-end damage, possibly windshield damage, fled the area.

“We do know that the vehicle proceeded into the (nearby) mall and was last seen headed northbound on Kennedy Road,” he said.

Dhukai is urging the driver to contact police immediately.

“It is in their best interest to come forward and speak with us with regard to this and at the very least give their side of the story,” he said.

In the meantime, Dhukai is asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has a dashcam or surveillance video to get in touch with police and call 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

“Even if you think it might be the smallest of information, please do come forward and give us that information,” he said.