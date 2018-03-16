

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Homeowners impacted by a string of break-ins throughout the region of York and Vaughan may be reunited with their stolen belongings following the arrest of four suspects connected with the incidents.

The items were recovered through a joint investigation involving York, Durham, and Halton police forces. York Regional Police say approximately 80 charges have been laid against four men in connection with the break-ins.

The first incident occurred on Feb. 7 at a residence on Blue Will Drive, between Weston and Ansley Grove roads, in Vaughan. According to police, the homeowner hid in an upstairs closet during the robbery and called the police as multiple suspects forced their way into the house.

When officers arrived, they arrested one of the suspects but said the rest fled in a vehicle.

Police say that vehicle, a silver Acura TL, was later linked to other reported break-and-enter incidents in the same area.

On March 1, it’s alleged the same suspects broke into a home in the Town of Clarington. They fled the scene in the same vehicle, which was later located in Brampton after it collided with another vehicle, resulting in the arrest of the remaining suspects.

A large quantity of stolen property has since been recovered and police are asking that victims contact investigators to claim their property. The items found include a variety of gold and diamond rings, necklaces, and bracelets, in addition to a number of coin collections, a Macbook computer, and a Nikon camera.

It’s not clear what the property owners will have to do to prove ownership. Police have provided the public with a Flikr file that contains images of the stolen property.

The suspects being charged in connection with the incident – identified as Vincent Vassel, 23, Rai Teixeira, 22, and Cesar Montesdeoca, 22, from Brampton and Lincoln Samuels, 22, from Tottenham –are each being charged with breaking-and-entering, possession of property obtained by crime, mischief under and over $5000, breach of probation, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and failing to remain at the scene of a collision.

Anyone with information about the break-and-enters is being asked to contact York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7542. Officers are urging homeowners to keep their doors and windows locked and to refrain from posting publically about their travel plans.