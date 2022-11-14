8-year-old Ontario girl dies after suspected murder-suicide

An eight-year-old old girl is dead following a suspected murder-suicide in Oshawa, Ont. over the weekend, Durham Regional Police said Monday.

Officers went to a home on Winlord Place following a 911 call at around 8 a.m. on Nov. 12.

Police said they found two people dead inside the home, a 38-year-old man and his eight-year-old daughter.

“Currently, the evidence points to this being a murder-suicide with no outstanding suspects,” Durham police said in a news release Monday.

“The names of the two deceased are being withheld at the request of the family.”

Police did not provide any other details about the fatal incident.

Investigators are asking anyone with further information to reach out to the homicide unit or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.