8-year-old Ontario girl and father found dead after suspected murder-suicide
An eight-year-old old girl is dead following a suspected murder-suicide in Oshawa, Ont. over the weekend, Durham Regional Police said Monday.
Officers went to a home on Winlord Place following a 911 call at around 8 a.m. on Nov. 12.
Police said they found two people dead inside the home, a 38-year-old man and his eight-year-old daughter.
“Currently, the evidence points to this being a murder-suicide with no outstanding suspects,” Durham police said in a news release Monday.
“The names of the two deceased are being withheld at the request of the family.”
Police did not provide any other details about the fatal incident.
Investigators are asking anyone with further information to reach out to the homicide unit or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada officially in a flu epidemic after crossing seasonal threshold
The latest FluWatch report confirms what experts have been warning could happen as an early rise in influenza cases spreads across Canada: we're now officially in the midst of a flu epidemic.
What the convoy commission learned from public safety and global affairs witnesses, documents
The Public Order Emergency Commission started hearing from federal officials for the first time on Monday, as it continues the inquiry into the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act to end the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. Here's a roundup of the key moments from Monday's Public Safety Canada and Global Affairs Canada witnesses.
Two convoy organizers say they can't afford to defend class-action lawsuit
Two defendants to a lawsuit over the 'Freedom Convoy' want $200,000 in donations released to fund their defence. Benjamin Dichter and Chris Garrah want the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario to release some of the more than $5 million in funds given by convoy supporters that is currently held in escrow,
Jay Leno recovering from burn injuries
Jay Leno is recovering from burn injuries following a gasoline fire, the former 'The Tonight Show' host told Variety.
Lettuce prices spike amid shortage, some restaurants pull greens off menus
The cost of lettuce is spiking amid a shortage that's leading some restaurants to temporarily stop offering leafy greens on their menus.
Nickelback to be inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame
Nickelback is getting a spot in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. The rock hitmakers from Hanna, Alta. have been named as the latest inductees into the illustrious home of Canada's top music talent.
Health Canada says it has secured more foreign supply of children's pain medication
As parents continue to struggle to find pain and fever medications for their children amid an uptick in respiratory illnesses, Health Canada announced Monday that it has secured a foreign supply of children's acetaminophen. This incoming supply will be available for retail purchase, or for parents to access at community pharmacies 'in the coming weeks.'
Rarely used designation bans Iranian regime's top officials from Canada
The federal government has formally banned the top echelons of the Iranian regime from Canada, with a new, rarely used designation now in place that allows border agents to deny foreigners access to the country.
RCMP charges Hydro-Quebec employee with spying for China
The RCMP has arrested a Montreal-area Hydro-Quebec employee Monday morning for allegedly selling trade secrets to the Chinese government. Yuesheng Wang, 35, from Candiac, Que. will appear in the Longueuil courthouse on Tuesday on four charges including obtaining trade secrets, unauthorized use of a computer, and with fraud for obtaining trade secrets and breach of trust by a public officer. He was arrested Monday morning.
Montreal
-
RCMP charges Hydro-Quebec employee with spying for China
The RCMP has arrested a Montreal-area Hydro-Quebec employee Monday morning for allegedly selling trade secrets to the Chinese government. Yuesheng Wang, 35, from Candiac, Que. will appear in the Longueuil courthouse on Tuesday on four charges including obtaining trade secrets, unauthorized use of a computer, and with fraud for obtaining trade secrets and breach of trust by a public officer. He was arrested Monday morning.
-
Two men shot and killed four animals after breaking into Parc Omega, police say
Two men are facing charges after police say they drove into Parc Omega last week and killed four animals with a firearm.
-
Quebec's College of Physicians recommends masking in public as child respiratory infections surge
Quebec's College of Physicians is recommending the use of masks in public as hospitals battle a surge of respiratory virus cases among children. Children's hospitals across the country are stretched thin, in part due to the rise of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common childhood bug that can lead to hospitalization in severe cases. According to Canada's latest report on respiratory viruses, RSV levels are above what's expected for this time of year, and rising.
London
-
Young Londoner tries to help double amputee lying helpless near LHSC
Near one of London, Ont.’s busiest intersections rests Tom, a 59-year-old a double amputee. It’s Monday morning, and Tom has been lying on the ground, just outside the property of the London Health Sciences Centre's Victoria Hospital campus for the better part of four days. Tom is saddened most people driving by fail to notice him, but not all pass by.
-
Attempted robbery leads to stabbing, arrests: LPS
A London man is recovering from stab wounds after an altercation over the weekend.
-
Western University hopes faculty strike can be averted
Members of the Western University community were anxiously awaiting word late Monday of a potential faculty walkout that hangs in the balance. Some 1,500 faculty members, along with librarians and archivists, could strike at 11:59 p.m. Monday if a new deal is not reached with the university.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo region teachers' unions pushing for masking requirement in schools
Region of Waterloo Public Health officials are echoing the province’s “strong” recommendation on masking. But some local teachers' unions say the directive doesn’t go far enough.
-
Waterloo roads reopened after car fire
A major roadway in Waterloo has reopened after a two-vehicle collision resulted in a car fire earlier in the afternoon.
-
Are you waiting too long to fire up your furnace?
A sudden drop in temperatures has some people turning their furnaces on for the first time this season but some experts say waiting until now could cost you.
Northern Ontario
-
Bus company replacing North Bay hockey team's equipment lost in fire
Tisdale Bus Lines Ltd. says it’s going to help cover the cost of new hockey equipment for the North Bay Trappers AAA U18 team after its motor coach caught fire Sunday night.
-
The Timmins community reacts to 2022's living wage increase
Every year, Living Wage Ontario calculates what people need to earn to pay for things like shelter, food, transportation and clothing. The living wage for Timmins and other cities like Sudbury and Sault Ste. Mare is now $19.70 an hour.
-
Two convoy organizers say they can't afford to defend class-action lawsuit
Two defendants to a lawsuit over the 'Freedom Convoy' want $200,000 in donations released to fund their defence. Benjamin Dichter and Chris Garrah want the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario to release some of the more than $5 million in funds given by convoy supporters that is currently held in escrow,
Ottawa
-
Caught on camera: Thieves try to steal a Jeep Gladiator in Orleans
One Ottawa man, who nearly had his Jeep stolen, watched the whole process on security camera as thieves tried, but failed, to take it.
-
'I have enjoyed every moment': Jim Watson's final day as mayor of Ottawa
Jim Watson spent Monday as his last official day as the Mayor of Ottawa, a position he has held for 12 years, saying goodbye to colleagues, writing emails and clearing out his office.
-
One mother's story of long wait times in the ER
With a sick baby in her arm, Chelsey Gerrard headed to CHEO’s emergency room by ambulance. Her seven-month-old son, Finn, was having a severe allergic reaction. She waited nearly 13 hours.
Windsor
-
With temperatures set to dip below freezing, Windsor apartment building still without heat
With the temperatures dipping colder and colder, hundreds of people living inside the apartment building at 1616 Ouellette Avenue are still without heat.
-
Residents of South Walkerville rally to catch the culprit setting fires at Memorial Park
Residents of South Walkerville are growing increasingly concerned following recent fires at Optimist Memorial Park.
-
County of Essex making masks mandatory at indoor facilities
The County of Essex is once again requiring that masks be worn in county facilities.
Barrie
-
'It's a crisis,' Homeless encampments pop up across Barrie with many out in the cold
Temperatures in Simcoe County have plummeted in recent days leading local homeless advocates to sound the alarm.
-
'This is real. The kids are getting very sick,' Respiratory viruses impact younger population
Pediatric units are overwhelmed with an "unheard-of level" of sick children as the triple threat of respiratory viruses, COVID-19, RSV, and influenza circulates.
-
Tim McGraw, Keith Urban to headline Boots and Hearts 2023
Country music superstars Tim McGraw and Keith Urban have been announced as headliners for next summer's Boots and Hearts Festival in Oro-Medonte.
Atlantic
-
Christmas controversy: Parade organizers, CBRM mayor receive threats after route change
After three years, the Sydney Santa Claus Parade is back, but its return is not putting some people into the Christmas spirit.
-
N.B. sees first significant snowfall in the Maritimes, more to come Wednesday
New Brunswick has seen the first significant snowfall of the season in the Maritimes. Several centimetres of snow fell on parts of northern New Brunswick Sunday night into Monday morning, with reports of 16 centimetres of snow in Grand Falls, N.B.
-
Storm Nicole topples cherished P.E.I. sandstone arch damaged by Fiona
A storm has toppled a sandstone arch in Prince Edward Island that had been weakened during Fiona, the second celebrated landmark lost in the province in the last two months.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged with murder, robbery in 2 shootings within 24 hours
A young Calgary man is facing charges in connection to two separate shootings over the weekend that left one man critically injured and another dead.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Alberta appoints new interim chief medical officer of health
The provincial government appointed Dr. Mark Joffe as the new chief medical officer of health on an interim basis, effective Monday.
-
Lines out the door, 17-hour waits: Alberta Children's Hospital crushed by respiratory infections
Staff at Alberta Children’s Hospital say even seriously sick kids are waiting up to four hours to be triaged, with a packed emergency department and lineups sometimes stretching out the door.
Winnipeg
-
Group of Indigenous women partner with Winnipeg cab companies to improve safety
A committee made up of Indigenous women is working with cab companies and the City of Winnipeg’s Vehicles for Hire department to improve safety for women, girls and two-spirit people.
-
Woman fatally shot over the weekend; homicide unit investigating
Winnipeg police are investigating the homicide of a Winnipeg woman who was fatally shot over the weekend.
-
Controversial River Park South development clears city hall committee
A contentious development in River Park South has cleared a hurdle at city hall.
Vancouver
-
Police ID suspects who poured maple syrup on Emily Carr painting in Vancouver
Vancouver police say they've identified the suspects who threw maple syrup on an Emily Carr painting and glued themselves to a wall at the Vancouver Art Gallery over the weekend.
-
B.C.'s real estate market 'finding some balance' as sales slump, prices dip
High interest rates are continuing to have a cooling effect on B.C.'s residential real estate market, as sales slump, active listings plateau and average prices dip.
-
B.C. researchers on mission to prevent malnutrition in space
A team of researchers at the University of British Columbia is on a mission to prevent malnutrition in space, as NASA aims to launch humans to Mars by the end of the next decade.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Alberta appoints new interim chief medical officer of health
The provincial government appointed Dr. Mark Joffe as the new chief medical officer of health on an interim basis, effective Monday.
-
No Danielle dollars coming, but here's what cost of living supports to expect
While Alberta will not send affordability cheques to help with the rising cost of living, Premier Danielle Smith pledged targeted support is coming.
-
River Valley users can park in this west Edmonton neighbourhood again after restrictions lifted
Parking at a popular river valley access point in west Edmonton will not be limited to only residents, as some in the community asked for last year.