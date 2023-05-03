8-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run outside Burlington school; driver arrested

Halton police

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Can gene-editing cure HIV? New study eliminates virus in mice

The possibility of using gene-editing to eliminate HIV is growing stronger, according to a group of researchers who have successfully combined gene-editing with antiretroviral drugs to cure animals of HIV — a feat they have now pulled off more than once.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton