8-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run outside Burlington school; driver arrested

An eight-year-old girl has died after a hit-and-run outside a school in Burlington on Wednesday afternoon.

Halton Regional Police say a 21-year-old man was later arrested for failure to stop after an accident resulting in death.

The girl was struck in the parking lot between Burlington Central Secondary School and Central Public School at around 5:30 p.m., police say.

She was initially conscious and breathing when police and paramedics arrived, but her condition deteriorated, becoming critical.

Police say she was pronounced dead in the hospital. It was not immediately known if the girl was a student at the school.

Meanwhile, the driver fled the scene, but with the help of witnesses who got the licence plate of the vehicle, police were able to locate him and take him into custody.

Police say further charges could be laid against him.