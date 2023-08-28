8 suspects outstanding after man seriously injured in North York stabbing

Eight suspects are wanted by police after a man was stabbed in the back late Sunday afternoon in North York.

Toronto police were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Lawrence Avenue East at 4:41 p.m. for reports of a person who had been stabbed.

Paramedics told CP24 that they transported a man in his 30s to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police initially said that a suspect fled in an unknown direction in a vehicle, which they described as "possibly" black Honda Civic.

Speaking to the media outside 33 Division on Sunday night, Insp. Suzanne Redman provided further insights about who may be responsible.

"Suspect descriptions at this point are are very vague, but are eight males in two dark cars," she said, adding at this time police are "actively reviewing video and interviewing witnesses."

"I don't believe the it was a random incident and as a result, I don't believe the public at large is in danger."

Toronto police are also investigating a second incident in Scarborough where a youth was reportedly stabbed in the abdomen in the Golden Mile area, near Eglinton Avenue East and Thermos Road, just west of Birchmount Road.

The victim was also taken to the hospital and has non-life-threatening injuries.

Redman said that another youth was taken into custody at the scene a short time later.

Both investigations are ongoing and are not related.

Anyone with further information is being urged to contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.