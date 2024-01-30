TORONTO
Toronto

    • 8 people charged after multiple carjackings across GTA

    (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
    Eight people have been charged in connection with a multi-jurisdictional investigation into carjackings in the Greater Toronto Area.

    Investigators say the arrests occurred after a number of incidents on Jan. 21 and Jan. 22.

    According to police, four suspects attended two residences in Peel Region within hours of each other on Jan. 21 and forced their way in. They demanded keys to the vehicles and left with a BMW X5 and a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon.

    The following day four suspects allegedly drove to a home in Toronto in the stolen Mercedes and confronted the owner, demanding keys to his two Aston Martins. They then fled the scene.

    Investigators say that members of the Provincial Carjacking Joint Task Force (PCJTF) observed the stolen Mercedes in Toronto meet up with another vehicle.

    Police took the four occupants of that second vehicle—a Honda CRV—into custody.

    The Mercedes was then followed to the Town of Georgina in York Region, where the four original suspects were taken into custody. A search warrant was executed at that address and the Mercedes, as well as documents associated to another stolen vehicle, were seized.

    Additional stolen vehicles were found at a storage locker facility in Mississauga.

    The eight suspects arrested have been charged with possession of property obtained by crime. One of them is also facing an additional charge for possession of break and enter tools.

    Earlier this week, the PCJTF said it had made 89 arrests and laid hundreds of charges in the past few months in connection with violent vehicle crimes in the GTA.

    The task force said that 109 vehicles have been recovered and 554 charges have been laid since September 21.

