7th high school in GTA receives anonymous online threat

As Peel police continue to investigate the source of online threats made to several high schools in the region last week, another school in Mississauga has received a similar threatening message.

Peel District School Board (PDSB) informed families on Thursday that it had become aware of an anonymous online threat against Lincoln Alexander Secondary School.

It is the third school within the board and the seventh in Peel Region that has been recently threatened with violence online.

"Both threats indicated the intended use of a weapon at each school named on Friday March 10, 2023. The school board has safety plans in place for all three schools and Peel Regional Police are currently investigating the matter," PDSB said in a statement.

The other PDSB schools are Louise Arbour Secondary School and Chinguacousy Secondary School.

The board said its security measures, which will be put in place on Friday, include police presence on site, additional security on-site who, along with administrators and central staff, will monitor halls and entrances and exits, using hold-and-secure protocols, and controlled access for each building.

The measures are being implemented out of an abundance of caution, PDSB noted.

"Since becoming aware of these threats, the school board's security staff, the school board's school support staff, and local police have been working collaboratively to ensure the safety and well-being of all students and staff," PDSB said.

The four other schools within Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board (DPCDSB) that have received threats are Holy Name of Mary Secondary School, St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School, Notre Dame Secondary School, and Ascension of Our Lord Secondary School.

In a letter to students and parents on Wednesday, the board said it was implementing similar enhanced security measures in the four schools.

Peel police said the two boards notified them last week about the online threats delivered via social media that indicated someone intended to “shoot up” the schools.

On Wednesday, Peel police provided an update on its investigation into the threats, saying officers were working hard to determine their validity and who is responsible.

Meanwhile, police said there would be an increase in officers around the impacted schools.

"We understand how concerning this is to school staff, to students, their families and the community as a whole. Peel Regional Police continue to investigate into this matter and we want to reassure those who are affected that their safety is paramount and is our priority," Const. Donna Carlson said at a news conference on Wednesday.