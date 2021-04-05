TORONTO -- Police say a 76-year-old driver has died in an all-terrain vehicle crash northeast of Peterborough, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say the single-vehicle collision took place Sunday afternoon on an unmarked trail in North Kawartha, Ont.

They say the driver lost control of the ATV while going down a steep embankment and hit several trees.

Police say the driver, who was wearing a helmet, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver has not been publicly identified.

Police say they are looking into what caused the incident.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2021.