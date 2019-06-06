

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Speaking at a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day just outside Old City Hall on Thursday morning, Toronto Mayor John Tory said listening to veterans recount the horror they lived through is vital to younger generations.

“Unfortunately for all of us there are fewer veterans able today to continue to share with us their important stories and that will be true of course in the years to come,” he said. “But, our pride in them is as strong as it ever was.”

“Our gratitude remains undiminished.”

The early morning ceremony was attended by aging veterans, other dignitaries and members of the public. Tory told the seated crowd to “remember and be grateful.”

“We are here to remind ourselves of this time in history so we may help preserve its significance,” he said. “We are here to once again learn the eternal lesson that comes from that time and from those terrible events and to ensure they are never forgotten.”

“At least 50 Toronto residents lost their lives on June 6, 75 years ago today, as did 359 other Canadian soldiers from across our great country.”

Canada contributed about 110 ships and 15 fighter and bomber squadrons to the D-Day assault, dubbed Operation Overlord. The fight lasted about two more months and took the lives of more than 5,000 Canadians total.

Not many veterans are still alive today to share what they can remember of the largest seaborne invasion in history, but 95-year-old Capt. Martin Maxwell told his tale to the crowd at the ceremony following a somber parade.

The British 6th Airborne Division veteran said his D-Day began the night prior to the invasion as they were the first to land in Normandy.

“Our command officer came in and said, ‘Boys we’ve trained for this a long time. You are the first ones in. I have to tell you some of you will not be back so here is paper, envelopes and pens to write to your loved ones just in case you don’t come back.’”

Maxwell shared the importance of passing on these memories to younger generations while speaking after the ceremony.

“When I look at the world and see mosques, synagogues, churches have been attacked and people murdered, I think back of what I saw and they may say, ‘What the hell have you don’t with the tomorrow we gave you?’”

Charles Cline, who was a rifleman in his teens in the first Canadian infantry at the time, told reporters that his memories of D-Day are “frightening.”

“I came out of the water, I got out of the assault craft – we came in on an assault craft – and the assault craft brought us in as close as they could but the barbed wire was all there so we had to get out and jump in the water,” he said while standing beside his daughter at the ceremony.

“When I look back on it now it’s very frightening and that’s about all I can say about it. I mean you’re a soldier and you do what you are supposed to do, that’s what you were trained to do.”

Cline said it is very important for those younger than him to remember what happened to so many people who lived on the same grounds many years ago.

“We hope it makes the younger generation realize how lucky we are just to be here,” he said. “It’s really important because we never want anything like that to happen ever again.”

Commemorative ceremonies to mark the significant anniversary of D-Day are as well being held across the country this week.