TORONTO -- A stretch of Highway 401 was shut down in Pickering, Ont. Friday morning due to a fatal collision.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Whites Road at around 7:30 a.m.

Police say a stalled vehilce in a live lane of traffic was struck by another vehicle.

Ornge air ambulance is currently on scene but it is unclear if anyone is being transported to hospital.

Police previously said one driver sustained critical injuries and at around 8:30 a.m., investigators confirmed that there was a fatality, saying a 73-year-old man was reported dead.

A 17-year-old from Toronto was allegedly driving the other vehicle. Police say alcohol and distraction are being investigated as factors in the crash.

Express lanes were closed at Port Union Road. Police are asking anyone who observed a red vehicle in the area or any drivers with dash camera video of the collision to contact the OPP.