72-year-old woman in life-threatening condition after violent assault in Oshawa

A 72-year-old woman was taken to a Toronto hospital in life-threatening condition after a ‘violent’ assault in Oshawa on Saturday night.

According to Durham police, officers were called to a residence on Bermuda Court at approximately 11:20 p.m. on Saturday for reports of an argument.

Responding officers located a 72-year-old woman with “significant injuries,” they said. She was then transported to hospital.

A 37-year-old male was taken into custody at the scene of the incident, police said. Oshawa resident Sean Carter has been charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of assaulting a peace officer.

According to the service, both officers and the accused sustained injuries during the arrest. Two officers sustained minor injuries, officials said, and were treated at a local hospital.

The Special Investigations Unit, an arm's length agency that investigates incidents involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault, has invoked their mandate as a result of injuries incurred to the accused during the arrest.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked by police to contact Detective Stuart of Durham police's Central West Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1829.