

Carol Charles, CTV News Toronto





Amateur athletes from across the Greater Toronto Area arrived at the city’s Port Lands neighbourhood Friday morning ready to battle in the seventh annual Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) challenge.

The all-day sports tournament held at Polson Pier helps raise money for the MLSE Launchpad, a facility that helps youth facing barriers use sports to recognize and reach their potential.

MLSE said that 72 teams participated in numerous sporting events, including soccer, basketball, beach volleyball, beach dodgeball and ball hockey—all to raise and awareness for the facility.

Matt Eaves with team “Scotiabank 1” said he’s happy to compete for a good cause.

“We did well, played as hard as we could, didn’t come out with a win but we had fun and we played and it’s all for charity,” he said.

Eaves’ team raised over $5000.

Some teams recruited professional athletes like former Toronto Maple Leafs’ Wendel Clark, who said he was happy to participate.

“It’s raising great money for the kids and that’s the main thing it gets everybody out and participating.”

Former Toronto Argonaut Matt Black told CTV News Toronto that he is a big fan of the event.

“You get to raise money, have a great day but also see the kids that it’s impacting as well.”

Nicole Wolff, with team “Coors,” has taken part in the challenge for the past seven years. This year, her team raised more than $7,500 for MLSE Launchpad.

“It’s really to support a really great partner and a great cause.”

The goal was to raise more than $350,000 for the cause.