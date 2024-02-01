70-year-old pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in North York

A pedestrian has died after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in North York Thursday evening.

It happened at Spenvalley Drive and Jane Street, north of Sheppard Avenue West, at 7 p.m.

The pedestrian was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police originally said the male pedestrian was in his 50s, but in an update Friday said he was 70 years old.

An investigation has since revealed that the pedestrian was crossing Jane Street on the north side of the intersection when he was struck.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.