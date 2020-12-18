Advertisement
70-year-old man struck and killed by vehicle in Mississauga
Published Friday, December 18, 2020 7:15PM EST Last Updated Friday, December 18, 2020 7:16PM EST
Peel Regional Police work the scene around a home in Brampton, Ont., where two boys were found dead, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
TORONTO -- A 70-year-old man has died in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Friday evening.
It happened in a gas station parking lot in the area the Morning Star and Goreway drives shortly after 6 p.m.
Peel police said the victim was transported to a local hospital in life-threatening condition. He was later pronounced dead.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police said.