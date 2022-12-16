70-year-old man dead after collision in Whitchurch-Stouffville

A 70-year-old man is dead after a collision in Whitchurch-Stouffville and police are appealing to witnesses for more information.

The crash happened on Dec. 15 in the area of Bloomington and McCowan roads, at around 12:45 p.m., when a dump truck collided with a white Mitsubishi RVR.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, a 70-year-old man from Georgina, was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition and later died from his injuries, York Regional Police (YRP) said.

The 21-year-old driver of the dump truck remained at the scene and sustained no injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

“Investigators are appealing to any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the collision or the driving behavior leading up to the collision," police said in a Dec. 16 news release.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.