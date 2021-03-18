TORONTO -- Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle who they say struck a seven-year-old in midtown Toronto and then fled the scene.

It happened at Cleveland Street and Manor Road, near Bayview and Eglinton avenues, just before 3:30 p.m.

Police said the driver of the vehicle initially stopped following the collision and then fled.

The seven-year-old girl was transported to a local hospital with a leg injury, according to paramedics.

Police said witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a red-coloured hatchback, possibly a Ford Focus. The driver of the vehicle is female, white, between the ages of 60 and 70 years old, with short white hair, according to witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto Police Traffic Services at 416-808-1900.