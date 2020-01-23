7-year-old in critical condition after shooting in Hamilton
Published Thursday, January 23, 2020 8:37PM EST Last Updated Thursday, January 23, 2020 8:40PM EST
Police tape is shown in a file photo. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
TORONTO -- A seven-year-old is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Hamilton Thursday night.
Hamilton Paramedics said they transported the pediatric patient at around 7:50 p.m. to a trauma centre.
In a tweet, Hamilton Police said the shooting happened at a residence in the east-end of the city.
This is a developing story. More to come.