7 teens arrested after attempting to steal fragrances from Whitby drug store

Seven youths are facing theft-related charges after they attempted to steal fragrances from a drug store in Whitby on Monday afternoon.

At around 4 p.m., officers with the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) responded to a Shoppers Drug Mart located on Dundas Street West after receiving reports that a group of teen boys was stealing fragrances from the store.

Upon arrival, police took seven male youths into custody.

A 14-year-old, two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old, all of Ajax, were each charged with theft and disguise with intent.

A 17-year-old from Clarington was also charged with theft and disguise with intent.

A third 16-year-old from Ajax was charged with the same two offenses, as well as failure to comply with a release order and failure to comply with a probation order.

All six were released on an undertaking, police say.

The seventh teen boy, a 15-year-old from Ajax, was held for a bail hearing. He’s charged with theft, disguise with intent, failure to comply with a release order, and possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon.

None of the accused can be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Bacon of the Central West Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1845, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.