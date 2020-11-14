TORONTO -- Seven residents have died at a Scarborough long-term care home dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

According to Sienna Living, 136 residents of Rockcliffe Care Community have tested positive for the virus since an outbreak was declared on Nov. 2.

That’s more than half of the residents in the 204-bed nursing home, located across Scarborough General Hospital in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and McCowan Road.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news seven residents have passed away,” a spokesperson for Sienna Living said in an e-mail to CP24.

“We extend our most sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of these residents, and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

Also, 60 staff members have contracted COVID-19.

Sienna Living said steps are being taken to control the outbreak with the help of in-house physician experts and staff from the Scarborough Health Network.

Some of the measures to curb the spread of the virus include full contact and droplet precautions throughout the building, making sure residents remain in their rooms and receive their meals in there, pausing group programming until further notice, permitting only essential caregivers in the home, and cohorting staff.

“Many lessons were taken from the beginning of the pandemic and in preparing for this second wave, our focus was to enhance our expertise, grow our personal protective equipment (PPE) supply, reinforce our infection prevention and control practices, invest in our residences, support the frontlines, and strengthen communications with residents and families,” the company said.

In another Scarborough long-term care home, two more residents at Kennedy Lodge have died after contracting COVID-19. It brings the death toll at the facility to 31.

Revera, the company that operates the 289-bed facility located in the area of Ellesmere and Kennedy roads, confirmed the deaths in a news release issued on Saturday.

A total of 93 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since Oct. 2. Of those, 27 cases remain active, while 35 have been resolved.

Meanwhile, 14 of the 35 cases among staff members remain active.

According to the provincial government, there are now 100 long-term care homes in Ontario that are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks, up from 91 last weekend.