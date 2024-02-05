TORONTO
Toronto

    • 7 people injured in 3-vehicle crash in Brampton: paramedics

    Peel Paramedics ambulance. (Courtesy: Peel Paramedics) Peel Paramedics ambulance. (Courtesy: Peel Paramedics)
    Seven people have been taken to hospital following a three-vehicle collision in Brampton on Monday evening, paramedics say.

    Police say the incident happened at Sandalwood Parkway and Van Kirk Drive, east of McLaughlin Rd., just after 5 p.m.

    The injuries of the seven victims, one of whom is a child, range in severity from minor to moderate, paramedics confirmed. None are considered life-threatening, they said.

    The intersection of Sandalwood and Van Kirk was temporarily currently closed as police investigated, but has since reopened.  

    Nazi veteran Hunka was invited to Zelenskyy reception: PMO

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office has confirmed, months after acrimony first arose over his House of Commons recognition, that Yaroslav Hunka—a veteran who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War—was also invited to a Toronto reception for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

