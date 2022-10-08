69-year-old Oshawa woman dead after multi-vehicle Ajax crash

A 69-year-old Oshawa woman is dead following a multi-vehicle collision in Ajax on Friday.

Durham Regional Police responded to reports of a serious crash involving three vehicles in the area of Taunton Road West and Harwood Avenue North, shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Police say a 2014 red Mazda 5 was travelling east on Taunton Road when it struck three stopped vehicles at the intersection in the eastbound lanes.

Police initially said two people were transported to trauma centres in Toronto with life-threatening injuries.

However, in a news release issued Friday evening they said a female passenger in the Mazda succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Mazda was transported to a trauma centre in Toronto with non-life-threatening injuries.

The occupants in the other involved vehicles were not injured.

“Members of the DRPS - Collision Investigation Unit, attended the scene to conduct an investigation. The area of the roadway was closed for several hours while evidence was collected,” police wrote.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact D/Cst. Bill Scott of the Traffic Services Branch at 905-579-1520 (toll free 1-888-579-1520) ext. 5217 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).