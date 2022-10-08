69-year-old Oshawa woman dead after multi-vehicle Ajax crash
A 69-year-old Oshawa woman is dead following a multi-vehicle collision in Ajax on Friday.
Durham Regional Police responded to reports of a serious crash involving three vehicles in the area of Taunton Road West and Harwood Avenue North, shortly before 2:30 p.m.
Police say a 2014 red Mazda 5 was travelling east on Taunton Road when it struck three stopped vehicles at the intersection in the eastbound lanes.
Police initially said two people were transported to trauma centres in Toronto with life-threatening injuries.
However, in a news release issued Friday evening they said a female passenger in the Mazda succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Mazda was transported to a trauma centre in Toronto with non-life-threatening injuries.
The occupants in the other involved vehicles were not injured.
“Members of the DRPS - Collision Investigation Unit, attended the scene to conduct an investigation. The area of the roadway was closed for several hours while evidence was collected,” police wrote.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact D/Cst. Bill Scott of the Traffic Services Branch at 905-579-1520 (toll free 1-888-579-1520) ext. 5217 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's critical 'skills gap' problem explained in 6 charts
The large skills gap in Canada's labour force has only widened during the pandemic, according to the Conference Board of Canada, with experts saying this is a 'critical' time when the country must invest to create a more skilled workforce if it wants to stay competitive.
A piece of history that could be 12,000 years old was found on a P.E.I. beach after post-tropical storm Fiona
A woman found a piece of history in a P.E.I. beach that may be thousands of years old, that washed up after post-tropical storm Fiona.
Two brothers arrested in connection with the kidnapping and killing of 4 California family members
Two brothers are now under arrest in connection with this week's kidnapping and killings of four California family members -- with one brother held on suspicion of murder and the other accused of being an accessory, authorities said Friday.
Did vaccines make a difference? Study looks at rates of severe illness from COVID-19
A study of 1.6 million U.S. patients has found that COVID-19 vaccines and boosters lead to low rates of severe illness and death.
Electric vehicle maker recalling nearly all its trucks, SUVs over loose fastener
Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive said Friday it is recalling almost all the vehicles it has delivered to customers in order to tighten a loose fastener that could potentially affect drivers' ability to steer.
Series of explosions rock eastern Ukraine city, triggering series of secondary blasts
A series of explosions rocked the eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv early Saturday, sending towering plumes of illuminated smoke in the sky and triggering a series of secondary explosions.
Convicted 'fake heiress' Anna Sorokin released as she fights deportation
A woman whose exploits posing as a German heiress to scam individuals and financial institutions out of hundreds of thousands of dollars inspired a Netflix series is being released from immigration custody.
Canadian travellers heading to Uganda urged to take precautions
The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) is warning Canadian travellers entering Uganda to take extra precautions before flying due to an Ebola outbreak that was declared in the nation last month.
Canada helps buy Juno Beach land in France to stop proposed condo development
The battle to save a part of Juno Beach in France from development is over after the Canadian government announced it would pitch in to buy the land and prevent the construction of a condo on the historic battlefield.
Montreal
-
Man shot and killed in car in a hail of bullets in Laval
A man was shot and killed in a hail of bullets in the east end of Laval late Friday night, while he was in his car. Police have set up a command post and are investigating.
-
Why did Jagmeet Grewal, the driver charged with negligence after fiery crash, get his permit back?
An official from Quebec's automobile insurance board, the SAAQ, took the stand Friday at the trial of a Dorval truck driver charged with criminal negligence causing death.
-
Police say 1 man injured in shooting near Quebec resort
At least one person was shot and suffered 'significant injuries' Friday afternoon near an upscale resort complex in the Laurentians, Quebec provincial police say. Jeff Waldman, a guest who is staying at the resort with his wife for their anniversary, told CTV News he saw a large number of police officers brandishing heavy weapons after they arrived on scene at the complex on Fridolin Simard Street.
London
-
What's behind 18 hour emergency department wait times at LHSC?
The wait time has reached 18 hours for all but the most serious medical conditions treated at London’s two emergency departments.
-
Memorial service honours 57 homeless people who died in London
Dozens of people gathered in downtown London Friday to honour the lives of 57 people who died as a result of homelessness.
-
Urgent response to London house fire: 'We were told en route there were still people trapped inside the home'
Fire crews believed three people may be inside as they raced to a burning home in west London.
Kitchener
-
'It’s a needle in a haystack’: Parents of missing Kitchener woman join search efforts in B.C.
The parents of Jaqueline McDermott have flown out to B.C. to join in the search for their missing 22-year-old daughter from Kitchener.
-
Waterloo Region Food Bank looking for donations amid high need for meals over Thanksgiving weekend
It's a time to give thanks and the Food Bank of Waterloo Region it’s also a chance to give back to those who are struggling with food insecurity.
-
Cambridge and Wilmot discuss advance and day-of voting plans for municipal election
Local governments within the Waterloo Region are getting ready for the upcoming municipal election, taking place on Oct. 24, but, each municipality is using its own method when it comes to voting.
Northern Ontario
-
Police launch Operation Impact for the long weekend
If you're heading north or south this weekend, or even just driving through the city, expect to see more police patrolling the roadways.
-
Canada's critical 'skills gap' problem explained in 6 charts
The large skills gap in Canada's labour force has only widened during the pandemic, according to the Conference Board of Canada, with experts saying this is a 'critical' time when the country must invest to create a more skilled workforce if it wants to stay competitive.
-
Sault reptile rescue facing closure
A self-described ‘mom & pop’ shop in Sault Ste. Marie, specializing in reptile care, is fighting to stay open. Eden’s Reptile, which provides education and care instructions for snakes and other reptiles, has found out that they are in violation of an animal bylaw that prohibits certain species of snakes.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Nearly half of Ottawa residents say experience is important in municipal politics: Nanos poll
Nearly half of Ottawa residents say experience is important in municipal politics, as a two-term councillor and a political rookie emerge as the frontrunners in the race for mayor of Ottawa.
-
'I'm desperate for staff': CHEO works to keep PICU open to 'life and limb' patients amid unprecedented pressures
CHEO is giving the public an unprecedented look at how it is managing high patient volumes and staffing challenges this fall to keep its pediatric intensive care unit open to "life and limb" patients.
-
Cyclist killed in Chelsea, Que. crash
Police in western Quebec say a cyclist has died following a crash in Chelsea Friday night.
Windsor
-
Confidence the goal as GOALS gets started in Windsor-Essex
Friday nights for the next few weeks will see girls across Windsor-Essex getting active in hopes of building confidence.
-
After feds lift 20-hour work rule for international students, immigration consultant calls move 'short-sighted'
While the federal government's move to lift restrictions on how long international students can work in a week is being applauded by many, an immigration consultant in Windsor, Ont., is concerned it could do more harm than good.
-
'The barricades should never have been there in the first place': Residents react to reopening of Erie Shore Drive after 2.5 years
The Municipality of Chatham-Kent has started removing concrete blocks and clay from the westbound lanes of the rural road.
Barrie
-
‘I couldn't shake him off,’ Barrie, Ont. woman mauled by off-leash dog on front lawn
A Barrie, Ont. woman says she was viciously mauled by a dog in her front yard, leaving her bloodied and injured, and now she wants the owner to come forward and take responsibility.
-
Motorcyclist faces impaired charges after collision on Highway 12 in Midland
A motorcyclist faces impaired driving charges following a collision with a car on Highway 12 in Midland.
-
Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 causes significant delays: OPP
A four-vehicle collision caused heavy traffic delays and backups on Highway 400 through Bradford Friday morning.
Atlantic
-
Close to 12,000 customers in P.E.I., N.S. still without power two weeks after Fiona
Close to 12,000 customers are still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.
-
'There'll be no turkey': Sombre Thanksgiving for Atlantic Canadians hit hard by Fiona
The Thanksgiving holiday weekend has been dampened for thousands in Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia who are still without power -- almost two weeks since Fiona hit on Sept. 24.
-
Feds to allow international students to work more to help Canada’s labour shortage
The pilot study, which will run from Nov. 15 until Dec. 31, 2023, will allow international students in Canada, who have off-campus work authorization on their study permit, to work an unrestricted number of hours while in school.
Calgary
-
1 person dead, 1 injured in drive-by shooting in Langdon, Alta.
Alberta RCMP are investigating a scene in the hamlet of Langdon where they say two people were shot at from a vehicle.
-
Kitten in crisis saved by Kootenay kayaker
A Victoria woman is counting her blessings this Thanksgiving after a day of kayaking in the B.C. Interior ended with her saving a life, and adding a new member to her family.
-
Suspect sought following multiple vehicle fires in Southwood
Calgary police are seeking CCTV footage as they investigate a recent series of vehicle fires in the city's southwest.
Winnipeg
-
City services like pools, parks, 311 would be affected by possible strike: CUPE
Thousands of municipal workers may be preparing to walk off the job in a matter of days if no labour deal is reached with the City of Winnipeg.
-
Catalytic converter theft plummeting in Manitoba due to new programs
The provincial government says an engraving program for catalytic converters will now help reduce theft rates for the in-demand car parts in Manitoba.
-
Calls grow louder for leadership change at Hockey Canada
Hockey Canada is facing mounting pressure to make leadership changes over its handling of sexual assault allegations against players.
Vancouver
-
'We have a crop, but it’s not growing anymore': Drought conditions hit Level 5 in several B.C. regions
The persistent dry weather is intensifying in parts of British Columbia, where some areas are now experiencing Level 5 drought conditions.
-
'Welcome to Rambo-town': Hope, B.C., celebrates 40th anniversary of iconic Sylvester Stallone film
The community of Hope, B.C., is embracing its Rambo roots for a weekend-long event celebrating the 40th anniversary of 'First Blood.'
-
Calls for Hockey Canada sponsors to divert money into survivor supports
As a growing number of corporations suspend their support for Hockey Canada over the organization's handling of sexual assault allegations, there are calls for them to direct their funding into resources for survivors instead.
Edmonton
-
Warmest Thanksgiving weekend in how long?
In the past quarter-century, Edmonton's never had a Thanksgiving long weekend with all three days in the 20s. But, that will very likely change over the next few days.
-
Edmonton police to receive $7M increase in 2023, council wants funding formula refined
City council voted to effectively increase the Edmonton Police Service budget by another $7 million next year and shelve discussions for a multi-year police funding formula to 2023.
-
'Chaos, costs, conflict': Notley says UCP leader out of touch with Alberta concerns
Alberta's Opposition leader says the province is due for more chaos, costs and conflict after Danielle Smith's victory last night in the United Conservative Party leadership race.