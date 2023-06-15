65-year-old pedestrian killed following fatal collision in Scarborough

A pedestrian has died following a serious collision in Scarborough on Wednesday.

Police say they received the call for a crash near the intersection of Eglinton Avenue East and Mason Road just before 12:45 p.m.

It is alleged that a 68-year-old woman was driving a red Ford Escape, travelling eastbound on Eglinton Avenue East. A 65-year-old woman was crossing the same road within the pedestrian crosswalk when she was struck by the Ford Escape, police say.

The victim was pronounced deceased later on Wednesday.

Police are asking any local residents, business owners and drivers with security or dash camera footage to contact investigators with the Toronto Police Service.