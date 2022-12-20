61-year-old charged in connection with sexual assault committed on a bus in Vaughan

An image of 61-year-old suspect Sounder Velusamy. (York Regional Police) An image of 61-year-old suspect Sounder Velusamy. (York Regional Police)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton