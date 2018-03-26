

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Six vehicles have been seized by York Regional Police and numerous drivers have been charged in connection with incidents involving “high-risk driving behavior” this past weekend.

Road Safety Bureau officers were patrolling the area of Leslie Street and Major Mackenzie Drive East on Sunday around 1 p.m. when they saw a number of vehicles travelling together towards Highway 404. With assistance from the Ontario Provincial Police, eight vehicles were stopped and inspected.

Police said five of those vehicles were deemed unsafe. One driver, an 18-year-old from Richmond Hill, had his vehicle towed and was charged with a number of driving-related offences, including driving an unsafe vehicle, no muffler, failing to display two plates, windshield obstructed, and no horn.

In an unrelated incident, a 2016 Mazda four-door sedan was seen travelling on Highway 404 near Steeles Avenue at approximately 10:45 p.m. on March 23. The vehicle was veering across lanes without signaling and was cutting off other drivers. Among those drivers was an unmarked police car.

An 18-year-old male driver from Markham was charged with careless driving and stunt driving. York Regional Police said his license was suspended for seven days and the vehicle was towed and impounded.

Since 2014, York Regional Police have issued 174,086 speeding offence notices and 2,197 stunt driving offence notices.

“These numbers speak to the fact that excessive speed has consistently been one of the greatest contributing factors in many fatal collisions that have occurred on York Region’s roads,” police said in a press release issued Monday. “Street racers put themselves and unsuspecting road users at risk of death or serious injury when they choose to disobey traffic laws and drive without due care and control and with a disregard for public safety.”