6 people charged in connection with downtown Toronto robbery, kidnapping

Six people are facing dozens of charges after one person was robbed and kidnapped in downtown Toronto last year.

Toronto police revealed Thursday the results of their investigation into the incident that occurred in the early morning hours of May 19, 2022, in the area of Fort York Boulevard and Spadina Avenue.

Police said two people were invited to an address for a party, and when they arrived, they were met by a group of men and women.

At the address, several members of the group allegedly produced handguns and demanded one of the invitees to give up their belongings.

Police said the suspects proceeded to assault the victim as they stole their jewellery, cellphones, vehicle keys and cash.

The victim was then allegedly zip-tied and forced into a vehicle before being driven away by one of the suspects.

Police said the other suspects drove the victim’s vehicle away from the area. Police were shortly called to the address by the victim’s friend, who reported the incident.

Meanwhile, sometime later, the victim was able to get out of the suspect’s vehicle and was located by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along Highway 401, police said.

Shortly after, OPP found and recovered the victim’s stolen vehicle, and one male suspect was arrested.

Later that day, investigators executed a search warrant at an unspecified location and “recovered items of evidentiary value related to the investigation,” police said.

As a result, 25-year-old Believe David Kashala was charged with robbery with a firearm, kidnapping, forcible confinement, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime.

The other five suspects were arrested and charged in the months that followed, with the final suspect being apprehended on Wednesday.

They have been identified as 25-year-old Sharmarke Farah (facing 19 charges), 24-year-old Suweida Abdulle (eight charges), 30-year-old Mohamed Abdulle (23 charges), 23-year-old Lauren Finisterre (four charges), and 19-year-old Deon Darkwa (eight charges).

Police continue to ask anyone with information about the case to contact investigators at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.