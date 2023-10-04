Toronto

    • 6 injured in 3-vehicle collision in Scarborough

    A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

    Six people are injured following a three-vehicle collision in Scarborough Wednesday afternoon.

    Toronto police said the incident happened at Ellesmere and Markham roads just after 2 p.m.

    The severity of the injuries is unknown at this time, but officers say one victim was taken to the hospital.

    All vehicles involved remained on the scene.

    Police warn drivers of traffic delays in the area.

    More to come…

    Rideau Hall reviewing medals granted to Nazi veteran, amid Hill talk about unsealing documents

    Rideau Hall is apologizing for the historic appointment of a man who fought for a Nazi unit in the Second World War, to the Order of Canada. Now, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon's office says it is examining two subsequent medals granted in the last two decades. This, as Jewish advocacy groups say the recent and resurfacing recognitions further make their case for the need to unseal Holocaust-related records.

