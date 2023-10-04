6 injured in 3-vehicle collision in Scarborough

Six people are injured following a three-vehicle collision in Scarborough Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto police said the incident happened at Ellesmere and Markham roads just after 2 p.m.

The severity of the injuries is unknown at this time, but officers say one victim was taken to the hospital.

All vehicles involved remained on the scene.

Police warn drivers of traffic delays in the area.

