59-year-old pedestrian dies in hospital after hit-and-run in Etobicoke

Toronto police are looking for this vehicle after a fatal hit-and-run in Etobicoke on Jan. 4, 2023. Toronto police are looking for this vehicle after a fatal hit-and-run in Etobicoke on Jan. 4, 2023.

Going for gold: Canada roars back to beat U.S. in world junior semifinal

Canada is one step away from its 20th gold medal at the world junior hockey championship. Adam Fantilli scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Thomas Milic was outstanding in making 43 saves as the tournament hosts fought back from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat the United States 6-2 on Wednesday in another emotional matchup of the bitter international rivals.

Hamlin's collapse spurs new wave of vaccine misinformation

Unfounded claims about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines proliferated in the hours and days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday's game, revealing how pervasive vaccine misinformation remains three years after the pandemic began.

Faithful mourn Benedict XVI at funeral presided over by Pope

With bells tolling, tens of thousands of faithful, political leaders and the pope himself mourned Benedict XVI, the German theologian who made history by resigning the papacy, at a rare requiem Mass Thursday for a dead pontiff presided over by a living one.

  • Arrest made in sexual assault investigation

    London police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation. Following the original release in December of the man being wanted by police, an additional victim came forward with a report of a similar incident, according to police.

  • Eviction from London, Ont. long-term care home exposes flaws in system

    It’s a case that some say exposes flaws in the province’s long-term care system. Advocates are speaking out after their friend, a vulnerable woman, was evicted from Glendale Crossing long-term care home in London because she hadn’t slept in her room for three months, as she had been in hospital.

