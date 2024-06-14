512 St. Clair streetcar returning to service on June 23, ahead of schedule

As one TTC streetcar service will be out of service later this month, another is set to resume ahead of schedule.

The 512 St. Clair streetcars will return to service on June 23, the TTC announced on Friday.

Since September, buses have been running along St. Clair Avenue as the route underwent infrastructure upgrades, including modernization of overhead power, track renewal and track lubricator improvements.

While streetcars will be running again between Gunns’ Loop and St. Clair Station, they won’t be entering St. Clair West Station as construction is still ongoing. The TTC said the station will be serviced through on-street stops.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow welcomed the news that work was completed ahead of schedule.

“It is always a challenge when construction disrupts our daily commutes, but thanks to the dedication and hard work of the TTC crews and engineers, streetcar service will resume in time for summer,” Chow said.

TTC CEO Rick Leary said the focus is now on completing streetcar track replacement and structural work inside St. Clair West Station, hoping to reopen that loop by the end of the year.

“We are grateful for the patience and understanding shown by our customers, residents, and businesses as we carried out this critical work to upgrade our streetcar infrastructure on St. Clair Avenue, which will deliver reliable service for years to come,” Leary said.

The return of the 512 streetcar was announced days after the TTC said it would replace streetcar service on Spadina Avenue from June 23 to December to accommodate critical track renewal and modernization of the overhead power.