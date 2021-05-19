TORONTO -- A 50-year-old woman has been rushed to hospital after being shot in a Brampton home, authorities say.

Police were called to the Gore Road and Don Minaker Drive area just at 7:30 p.m. after a woman was shot in a home.

The woman has serious injuries was taken to trauma centre. Police said she is in a stable condition.

Police said two suspects appeared outside the residence before the shooting. It's believed someone in the home opened the front door and then shots were fired.

There were other people in the house but they were not injured, police said.

A dark-coloured vehicle was seen fleeing the area following the shooting.