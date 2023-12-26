TORONTO
Toronto

5 youths in custody after reported stabbing in downtown Toronto

Toronto police cruisers are seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) Toronto police cruisers are seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

Toronto police say five youths are in custody with charges pending after one young person was reportedly stabbed in the hand near a busy downtown intersection on Boxing Day.

Officers were called the intersection of Yonge and Dundas streets shortly before 3 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

A youth was located with a minor hand injury, police said.

Five youth were subsequently taken into custody and are facing possible charges.

Police are continuing to investigate and are asking any witnesses to contact investigators.

The incident happened as throngs of shoppers flocked to the downtown core seeking Boxing Day deals.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they were not called to the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News