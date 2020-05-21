TORONTO -- A 47-year-old motorcycle rider is dead after a collision in Vaughan early Thursday morning.

Police say that a Kawasaki sports motorcycle collided with a barricade truck on Keele Street north of Langstaff Road at around 6:15 a.m.

FATAL COLLISION - 6:14am @YRP called to Keele St north of Langstaff Rd, Vaughan. Motorcycle vs truck. Male rider taken to hospital who sadly has succumbed to injuries. Keele St will be closed from Langstaff to Gantner Gate for several hours for investigation. — York Regional Police (@YRP) May 21, 2020

The male rider, from Vaughan, was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

The driver of the truck was not physically injured in the crash.

“The investigation is ongoing and any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the collision, are being asked to please come forward,” investigators said in a news release issued on Thursday.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).