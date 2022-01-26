A 41-year-old man is dead after being stabbed at a residential building in Mississauga.

It happened on Roche Court in the area of Erin Mills Parkway and Fowler Drive at around 6:30 p.m.

Police said one victim was stabbed by a suspect who fled the area.

The victim was found with life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a trauma centre, police said. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

“At this time, I can confirm that a 41-year-old man has died as a result of those injuries and investigators from our Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau have taken carriage of the investigation,” Const. Akhil Mooken told reporters at the scene.

There is no suspect description available so far and no arrests have been made yet, Mooken said.

Officers are currently canvassing the neighbourhood to try and get more information about the fatal incident.

“This is still very early on and we will be canvassing several apartment buildings that are in the neighborhood, as well as checking the area for any surveillance footage,” Mooken said. “So if you do have some, we are asking you again to call our investigators or to provide that information to Crime Stoppers.”

A parking garage at the building remains blocked off as police conduct their investigation.