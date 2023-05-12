4 people 'permanently banned' from MLSE facilities after Toronto FC fights

The Toronto FC issued a statement following the brawls that took place on Tuesday night’s game, saying four fans involved have been “immediately and permanently banned” from all MLSE facilities.

Following Toronto’s loss against CF Montreal at BMO Field, several fights erupted in the stands.

The Montreal team condemned their actions actions as “unfortunate and unacceptable” and are prohibiting fans from attending Saturday’s league game at Stade Saputo.

On Friday, TFC issued a statement, saying following security investigations from that night, the club concluded several fans violated BMO Field’s code of conduct.

“While the investigation remains ongoing, by multiple organizations, and additional offenders are expected to be identified and subject to discipline, four individuals have been immediately and permanently banned from all MLSE facilities, without an ability to apply for reinstatement in the future,” the statement reads.

The MLSE also owns and operates the Scotiabank Arena, Coca-Cola Coliseum, Ford Performance Centre, BMO Training Ground and OVO Athletic Centre.

“Toronto FC, and all of MLSE’s teams and venues, place the highest priority on ensuring that everyone in our environment, including fans, staff and players, can safely enjoy their event experience.”

With files from The Canadian Press