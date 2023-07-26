4 people arrested after investigation into theft of car parts used for illegal street racing in GTA

Peel police have arrested four people in connection with an investigation into a string of break-and-enters involving stolen car parts used for illegal street racing across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

The investigation, dubbed Project Erange, began in April of last year, according to police, after investigators learned that a group of people had allegedly been committing commercial break-and-enters into automotive stores across the GTA.

“Investigators identified the suspects involved in numerous break-and-enters involving car parts and believed to be involved in illegal Street Racing rings,” Peel police said in a press release.

“This investigation was a coordinated effort, and on Wednesday, search warrants were executed throughout the GTA by officers from Peel Regional Police, York Regional Police and Toronto Police in relation to these investigations. Numerous stolen items from the break-ins were recovered, and two vehicles were seized due to driving offences.”

Devante Donaldson, 27, of Bowmanville is charged with numerous offences, including 11 counts of break-and-enter, four counts of dangerous operation, and 27 counts of failure to comply with a release order.

He was held for a bail hearing, police say.

Brampton residents Vernacio Gardener, 26, and Brishawn Zaydeek Mills, 20, were also charged with numerous offences, including multiple counts each of break-and-enter and disguise with intent.

They were both released on conditions and will appear in court at a later date.

Taylor Lee, 22, of Bowmanville, is charged with three counts of operation while prohibited and two counts of dangerous operation. She was also released on conditions and will appear in court at a later date.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this investigation to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.