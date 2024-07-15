TORONTO
Toronto

4 lanes of EB Highway 401 at Dixie closed following 5-vehicle collision

Four lanes of the eastbound Highway 401 Express at Dixie Road are shut down due to a five-vehicle collision. Four lanes of the eastbound Highway 401 Express at Dixie Road are shut down due to a five-vehicle collision.
Share

Four lanes of the eastbound Highway 401 Express near Dixie Road are shut down after a five-vehicle collision on Monday afternoon.

The OPP said that two commercial vehicles were involved in the crash, adding that an empty tanker truck jackknifed as a result.

No injuries were reported.

Currently, only one lane is getting through at this time, the OPP said.

There’s no word on when the highway is expected to fully reopen.

More details to come.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

DEVELOPING

DEVELOPING Motive of man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump remains elusive

Former U.S. president Donald Trump called for unity and resilience after an attempt on his life injected fresh uncertainty into an already tumultuous presidential campaign, while President Joe Biden implored Americans to 'cool it down' in the final stretch and 'resolve our differences at the ballot box.'

LIVE RNC UPDATES

LIVE RNC UPDATES Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell booed at RNC

The Republican National Convention kicked off this week, with delegates and officials descending on Wisconsin amid the tumult that follows a Saturday assassination attempt on Trump as he becomes the GOP’s official nominee. Follow for live updates of the RNC.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News