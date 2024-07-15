4 lanes of EB Highway 401 at Dixie closed following 5-vehicle collision

Four lanes of the eastbound Highway 401 Express near Dixie Road are shut down after a five-vehicle collision on Monday afternoon.

The OPP said that two commercial vehicles were involved in the crash, adding that an empty tanker truck jackknifed as a result.

No injuries were reported.

Currently, only one lane is getting through at this time, the OPP said.

There’s no word on when the highway is expected to fully reopen.

More details to come.