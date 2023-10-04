4 injured in 3-vehicle collision in Scarborough

Four people are injured following a three-vehicle collision in Scarborough Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto police said the incident happened at Ellesmere and Markham roads just after 2 p.m.

The severity of the injuries is unknown at this time, but officers say all victims have been taken to the hospital to be treated.

All vehicles involved remained on the scene.

