TORONTO -- A 39-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle and another vehicle collided in North York Sunday afternoon.

Police and paramedics were called to a crash in the area of Caledonia Road and Glengrove Avenue, south of Lawrence Avenue West, just after 3:30 p.m.

Insp. Michael Williams told reporters at the scene that three motorcyclists were travelling south on Caledonia Road when one of them collided with a northbound white Toyota that was attempting to make a left turn into Lotherton Pathway.

Williams said the motorcyclist was ejected from his bike and suffered serious injuries.

Despite life-saving measures, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Williams said the driver of the Toyota remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

He noted that the victim and the two other motorcyclists were all wearing helmets.

Police initially said the motorcyclists were "driving fast."

"There's certainly a lot to consider when you've got one vehicle turning across live lanes of traffic and a collision takes place. But there can be other contributing factors such as speed and the actions of all the drivers involved -- who was actually obeying the law and who may have been breaking the law," Williams said.

"Our collision reconstruction experts will try and piece everything together with witness statements, video footage, and trying to figure out exactly what took place as to the facts."

Williams is appealing to witnesses or anyone who has surveillance or dashcam video of the collision to contact Traffic Services or 13 Division.