37-year-old man killed after motorcycle crashes into pole in Scarborough

A 37-year-old man has died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a light pole early this morning in Scarborough.

The collision happened around 1:40 a.m. in the Bendale area, near Brimley Road and Waterfield Drive, which is just south of Ellesmere Road.

The motorist suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, Toronto police said.

As a result of the crash, Brimley Road remains closed from Bernadine Street to St. Andrews Road. TTC service is also impacted by this collision.

Anyone with information should contact 416-808-2222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.